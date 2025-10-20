I very much appreciated reading the following post published this morning by the wonderful parody account writter “Laura” and Normal Island News.

Kair Starmer hopelessly confused after Maccabi Tel Aviv fans banned from football match... in Tel Aviv By Laura and Normal Island News • October 20, 2025 It’s a matter of days since the most sensible prime minister ever declared it is antisemitic to ban Israeli hooligans from a football match. The prime minister insisted that everyone from West Midlands police to Aston Villa football club are massive racists. He sensibly decided that banning a set of football fans based on evidence and reason was equivalent to hating all Jews. Unfortunately, the city of Tel Aviv has gone and made Starmer look like a massive dickhead by calling off the Tel Aviv derby… due to fan violence Due to fan violence. That violence involved throwing smoke grenades and pyrotechnics, presumably after someone confused the location for a Palestinian school (an easy mistake when attacking schools is your sole mission in life). Fifteen of God’s Chosen People™ were injured in the violence, including twelve civilians and three police officers. It’s a good job similar violence didn’t happen in the UK, otherwise Starmer would have blamed our 12 civilians and three police officers! Starmer faces the difficult position of being unsure whether to condemn the city of Tel Aviv for its “antisemitism” or accept it was never antisemitic to ban those fans in the first place. One thing Starmer will not be doing is apologising to all the people he smeared because that would mean admitting to the weaponisation of antisemitism, and we can’t do that, can we? Perhaps the most sensible course of action would be for UEFA to have one rule inside of Israel and another outside. Obviously, it’s wrong to have hooliganism inside Israel because violence towards God’s Chosen People™ is the worst crime imaginable. But it’s fine for Israelis to come over here and beat the shit out of our fans while chanting about raping women and killing kids, like they definitely didn’t do in Amsterdam. We’re now in this weird situation where we’re allowed to tell the truth about what Maccabi Tel Aviv fans did in Tel Aviv, but we’re still not allowed to talk about what they did in Amsterdam. In Amsterdam, Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were victims of a “pogrom”, and if they riot over here, they will also be victims of a pogrom (it’s the same logic that means Israelis are victims of a genocide while they’re carrying out a genocide in Gaza). Obviously, the precious feelings of Israeli hooligans should be protected at all costs because they need to blow off steam until they are called up for genocide duty. I therefore recommend Starmer continues casually throwing the word “antisemitism”around whenever it is politically convenient. This definitely won’t undermine his credibility or the fight against antisemitism x

The following article about what has apparently happened was published by Middle East Eye.