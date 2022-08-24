All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

Evil Harry
Aug 24, 2022

I am ex military, have always been able to think freely (if not always clearly) and used to fully believe that we (UK/US/CAN/AUS) were the good guys.

It is now evident that maybe we never were.

If the British empire actively caused the 1st world war.

If Wall St and the City of London actually did finance Hitlers war effort.

If Obama did create and fund Isis.

If Obama and Clinton created the circumstances for Benghazi.

If Brandon created a ready made and well armed Taliban, having left them 87 billion dollars of advanced weaponry.

Then bankers and politicians have always actively created wars and caused many millions to die in terrible ways.

The soldiers, sailors and airmen, were only doing what they believed needed to be done in terrible situations and shedding blood for the machine.

It tells me that if anyone needs to be placed on a list, it is bankers, politicians and most of the global media who blindly support them.

KW NORTON
Aug 24, 2022

Our steep descent into fascism wasn’t quite the slippery slope I had imagined but it certainly is speeding faster now. Imagining Fascism would be kind to its critics? The Jack boots are descending.

