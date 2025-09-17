I thought this discussion with geopolitical analysts Patrick Henningsen and Alex Krainer was well worth listening to especially since they did not always agree.

This is Danny Haiphong’s description for the video:

The shooting of Charlie Kirk has shocked the world, and new developments expose MASSIVE geopolitical implications involving Israel and the deep state. Analysts Patrick Henningsen and Alex Krainer join to break down the latest revelations which hold GLOBAL significance as Israel & Washington's hidden wars blow back hard.

I previously posted Max Blumenthal’s interview with Chris Hedges along with the stellar article Max and Anya wrote as published by The Grayzone which was referenced during the above discussion.

If you haven’t already, I highly recommend reading Max and Anya’s article, Charlie Kirk refused Netanyahu funding offer, was ‘frightened’ by pro-Israel forces before death, friend reveals