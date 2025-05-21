I thought the following interview by Dimitri Lascaris of Reason2Resist, with Laith Marouf was well worth listening to especially given that Israel is in the midst of its operation, “Gideon’s Chariots”.

The following is an excerpt from the article, France, UK, Canada threaten 'concrete actions' if Israel continues Gaza invasion published by The Cradle yesterday which references the Israeli operation. It is noteworthy that Israel’s Operation Gideon’s Chariots apparently also includes starving the Palestinians.

Despite the alleged tensions, the Israeli army has moved forward with its latest invasion of Gaza, codenamed ‘Operation Gideon’s Chariots,' as Netanyahu pledges to take total control of the besieged enclave. The military operations in Gaza come as Israel partially lifted the aid blockade, allowing five trucks to enter Gaza, two of which were reportedly carrying shrouds instead of much-needed food and medicine. Tel Aviv previously announced that 30 aid trucks would enter Gaza on Monday, a fraction of the more than 500 that the UN says the strip needed to sustain its population before the start of the genocide. “Citizens in Gaza will get a pita and a plate of food, and that's it,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Monday night, adding that Israeli troops are “annihilating everything that remains in the strip.” “The population will flee south, then to third countries,” Smotrich stressed, endorsing President Trump's plan to ethnically cleanse the strip to build the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

Linked below is a reposting of Dimitri’s Substack article with his interview with Laith Marouf.

Israel's 'Final Solution' Has Begun: Will Persons Of Conscience Stop It? Dimitri Lascaris and Laith Marouf discuss whether Israel will succeed in ethnically cleansing Gaza By Dimitri Lascaris • May 20, 2025 Israel's genocidal regime has launched a vicious assault on the Gaza Strip and continues to deprive Gaza's starving civilian population of humanitarian aid. Its criminal leaders now openly declare their intention to destroy Gaza and 'cleanse' it of Palestinians.



By all appearances, Israel has begun to implement its 'final solution' in the Gaza Strip. In response to Israel's assault on Gaza, major Western governments have issued unprecedented threats to sanction Israel. In addition, people around the world are escalating their resistance to Israel's genocidal project. To explore where all of this will lead, I spoke today with Beirut-based, geopolitical analyst Laith Marouf. We also discussed Trump's recent trip to West Asia and the nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran.

I highly recommend following Dimitri Lascaris’s Reast2Resist Substack:

Related post: