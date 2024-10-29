I thank Vanessa Beeley for letting us know that the film Israelism has been uploaded to YouTube.

I recall watching the Katie Halper Show last year when she interviewed three of the people whose experiences were profiled in the film.

This is the description for the documentary from the Israelism website:

When two young American Jews raised to unconditionally love Israel witness the brutal way Israel treats Palestinians, their lives take sharp left turns.



They join a movement of young American Jews battling the old guard to redefine Judaism’s relationship with Israel, revealing a deepening generational divide over modern Jewish identity.

I agree with Vanessa that the film is most certainly well worth watching in order to “understand fully the indoctrination process all Zionists are subjected to from birth to genocidal fanatacism.”