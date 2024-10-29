I thank Vanessa Beeley for letting us know that the film Israelism has been uploaded to YouTube.
I recall watching the Katie Halper Show last year when she interviewed three of the people whose experiences were profiled in the film.
This is the description for the documentary from the Israelism website:
When two young American Jews raised to unconditionally love Israel witness the brutal way Israel treats Palestinians, their lives take sharp left turns.
They join a movement of young American Jews battling the old guard to redefine Judaism’s relationship with Israel, revealing a deepening generational divide over modern Jewish identity.
I agree with Vanessa that the film is most certainly well worth watching in order to “understand fully the indoctrination process all Zionists are subjected to from birth to genocidal fanatacism.”
Being in favor of Israelis doesn't mean being in favor of a Zionist Israeli Government: a right of self defense never includes the “wrong” of assassinating 100 thousand innocent Gaza children. How could children be a threat !!!
A just war must be proportionate: this retaliation is not. It’s not just the 100x bodycount, the destruction of all buildings and infrastructure, the killing of journalists and humanitarian workers by the Tzahal (Israel Defense Forces). It’s the deliberate starving of the innocent civilian population, especially children, by denying passage to foreign humanitarian aid and hindering its lifesaving work.
They are just brewing anger, revenge and more terrorism, if not WW3.
Peace is the fruit from the tree of Justice. I'd start with a 2 state solution with Jerusalem having an international status... and returning the stolen land violating the UN map.
You can deceive yourself with hundreds of arguments, and you might even be right in some of them (a leader might not reflect the majority of his people, think Hamas, Venezuela, Cuba), but NO REASON justifies killing thousands of innocent children.
Masons need a global war to justify their global government:
All we are saying is give peace a chance!
The USA has become ATM of foreign wars like Ukraine and Gaza: why?
Is it all a false flag operation as an excuse to genocide (200,000 Palestinians already, half children, killed by Israel’s raids), get the Gaza gasfield, and the canal head-port from northern Gaza to the Red Sea? Time will tell their true intentions, though it's clear that saving the lives of the hostages wasn’t and isn't the priority at all !!!
Read about Israel at the bottom:
I intend to watch it, and have shared this on social media. Thanks for getting it out there, Azra.