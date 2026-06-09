This is a reposting of an important article written by former British Ambassador to the Middle East, Alastair Crook and his wife who is fluent in Hebrew.

Israel is sliding towards anarchy



Conflicts Forum’s compilation of commentaries from leading Israeli political commentators (predominantly translated from Hebrew)

Conflicts Forum • June 8, 2026∙ Paid

Former Supreme Court President Esther Hayut warns Israel “sliding towards anarchy” (Haaretz) /

Ben Caspit: The Purge — Netanyahu completes control of almost all centres of power in Israel as elections loom /

Alon Ben David: ‘Under the most authoritarian PM ever, Netanyahu loyalist takes over at Mossad’ /

“Pogroms” and Riots begin /

Yossi Melman: ‘Netanyahu should state his goal — Eternal War. None of his senior security appointees would challenge him; they’re perhaps even more extreme than him’

(Image source: Yair Golan on X, 6 June 2026 )

[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].

CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —

Former Supreme Court President warns Israel “sliding towards anarchy” (Haaretz):

Former Supreme Court President Esther Hayut [has] warned that Israel is “sliding towards anarchy” following the violent ultra-Orthodox protests that took place in front of the home of Deputy Supreme Court President Noam Sohlberg. In a rare public statement, Hayut said that “in recent hours, we have witnessed calls by extremist groups to act against judges” … Last week dozens of ultra-Orthodox protesters attempted to break into Sohlberg’s home in the West Bank settlement of Alon Shvut to protest the arrest of Haredim who have ignored IDF draft orders. They scattered flyers in the street that read: “Sohlberg, hands off ultra-Orthodox Judaism”. Hayut warned: “This rampage and other serious incidents unfolding before our eyes constitute an ongoing assault on the principles of our democracy, first and foremost the rule of law … I felt it necessary to warn that amid the daily security threats facing Israel, we are sliding toward anarchy at home …”.

‘Under the most authoritarian PM ever, Netanyahu loyalist takes over at Mossad’ (Alon Ben David, Ma’ariv):

“An era is over,” a senior Mossad official who recently retired told me after the ceremony to replace the organisation’s head. “The Mossad will no longer be the same organization it was.” One could dismiss these things as the resentment of a veteran guard who was let down, but at the end of this bad week in our history, it is hard to ignore the fact that Netanyahu has completed [his control] of all the important junctions in Israel and has placed personal loyalists in them … [The] feeling of the end of an era was also present at the farewell evening held at Mossad for Dedi Barnea, the outgoing head .. [Barnea oversaw] Mossad’s plan to overthrow the government in Iran [that] was seen by many in the intelligence community as dubious: influence operations that would be accompanied by the invasion of Kurdish fighters into northern Iran, and the activation of other minorities in the country who are opposed to the regime. Even the head of the CIA defined it as a farce, and Trump did not approve implementation of the operational part of it -- the entry of the Kurds into Iran … As of today, it seems that we have received an even more extremist regime in Iran, and it is firmly in place. That is why it was surprising to hear Barnea at the farewell ceremony talk about overthrowing the regime as something that will still happen … Now Goffman is starting the challenge of managing this sensitive organization … The question that Mossad officials are asking themselves these days is what remains of the DNA of an IDF officer in Goffman, and to what extent has this DNA been corrupted during two years of service in the Prime Minister’s Office … His challenge is formidable: without intelligence experience, without knowledge of English language, he is supposed to lead the Mossad when all our fronts are still open – the nuclear and missile capabilities are still in Iran, the regime is intact, and Hezbollah is far from waving a white flag ... He is taking over an organization whose capabilities, as Barnea once defined, are “equivalent to a nuclear bomb.” The burden of proof is on him that he will know how to use them wisely, and more than that – responsibly ... [As the] week [ends], [Netanyahu] looks really smug, after completing the conquest of several more nodes: the Mossad, the Malmab (head of security at the Ministry of Defense), the National Security Council, and the State Comptroller. Together with the Shin Bet and the police, which he already [controls], he now controls all investigative powers in Israel and all the nodes where we all have access to our personal information. If he runs in the 2026 elections (which I don’t think is certain), he will [do so] as the most authoritarian prime minister ever.

The Purge: Netanyahu completes control of almost all centres of power in Israel as elections loom (Ben Caspit, Ma’ariv):

Netanyahu has completed control of almost all centres of power, the debate over the image of the country is intensifying and [Deputy Supreme Court President] Solberg has been singled out because of his role on the election committee …Israeli democracy is under siege, and we will break it. The Zionist dream is in clear and immediate danger, and we are here to save it. It is not over yet, and it has not even begun. Instead of crying, we need to internalize a simple thing: the people who need to save the country and the situation are us. Instead of whining, we need to organize ourselves for the elections, understand the dangers and do everything (within the framework of the law) to neutralize them. In addition, we need to do everything so that he does not succeed in degenerating us into a civil war. This must not happen. True, the signs of dictatorship are already here, but it is not too late … [One] significant, rare, inexhaustible and irreplaceable force [is] us … The millions who took to the streets for an entire year ... in an event unlike any other since the founding of the state. The millions who took up a flag and left their homes every day, everywhere … [They] managed to stop the plot that [Justice Minister] Levin admitted that if it succeeded “the three authorities would become one authority and Israel would no longer be a democracy” … There were not hundreds demonstrating there, like the Haredim who caused the pogroms this week, there were hundreds of thousands demonstrating … We are here and we have no intention of surrendering and letting one saboteur shatter the dream of many generations. Whoever wants to leave, let them leave. Whoever wants to sit in a restaurant in Crete or New York or London or Berlin or Bangkok or anywhere on earth and speak in a low tone so that they don’t recognize that they are Israeli, leave. Whoever wants to take the Star of David off their chain and hide it in a safe, as above. Good luck. You are invited to “take revenge” on Netanyahu by abandoning the incredible enterprise that our ancestors built here after 2,000 years. Whoever thinks that the State of Israel is a miracle that should not be given up, go ahead and function. We have a country to save … The current debate is not between right and left. There is no such significant debate in our current arena … no negotiations with the Palestinians, no peace plans on the table, no settlements are being evacuated, no territories are being returned … Everyone agrees that Hezbollah and Hamas need to be disarmed, everyone agrees that Iran is an existential threat. The points of disagreement are limited, not substantial … What is there? A debate between those who think that Israel should be a liberal, democratic Jewish state, and those who call themselves the “faith bloc,” who do everything to undermine democracy, roll back equal rights for women, declare that “the army is a male event,” and support the separation of women from men not only in the synagogue but also in the public sphere. The strengthening of this trend means that beaches will also be segregated, public transport will also be segregated, and then workplaces. The rights of minorities and those who are different among us will be gradually denied. State, legal and security authorities will swear allegiance to the king, not to the kingdom. The separation of powers will be abolished. Israeli judges will be chosen by Netanyahu’s inner circle … Today, a year and a quarter after the “loyalty speech,” we can announce that Netanyahu’s mission is complete. The head of the Shin Bet owes his appointment to him and is personally loyal to him. Zini never dreamed that he would reach this position. He got there without the relevant experience … [similarly with] Roman Gofman ... The Civil Service Commissioner is another confidant named Doron Cohen. The State Comptroller is his personal attorney. The Deputy Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office made a career of ... approving Mrs. Netanyahu’s expenses. The same goes for many other senior positions.

New Head of Mossad begins the purge (Ronen Bergman):

Earthquake at Mossad — The new head of the organization has dismissed his deputy, and just minutes ago, an internal memo to employees was issued regarding the matter. The dismissed deputy, considered to hold right-wing views and close to Netanyahu, was the leading candidate on behalf of the outgoing head Barnea for the role. And after Gofman’s appointment ran into difficulties, he was even spoken of as having strong chances of receiving the position if the appointment were to be struck down by the High Court of Justice. The deputy headed the organization’s Iranian effort and the planning of Mossad operations in the two most recent rounds against the regime in Tehran, including the attempt to topple it. Gofman is thereby signaling, most likely, that he will not agree to accept directives and appointments from anyone, including the appointment of this individual as his deputy by his predecessor in the role.

“Pogroms” and Riots begin (Ben Caspit, Ma’ariv):

Judge Noam Solberg is the glory of religious Zionism. Right-wing, conservative, settler, brave. I don’t know him personally and I don’t share most of his views. He rules according to his worldview, which is much more conservative than mine, but he is an honest, incisive judge who inspires respect ... I ask myself what sin, what crime, and what wrongdoing did Solberg commit, that they are now turning him into their new red rag … The next potential traitor … someone who conspires against the incumbent ruler. The answer is simple: Solberg is the chairman of the Central Elections Committee … Solberg is a tough nut to crack, but there is no choice. An order is an order. He must be nailed … Another of Solberg’s sins is his firm stand on the side of those who advocate equality of burden [of serving in the IDF]. His unequivocal orders are to fulfill the rulings of the High Court of Justice, to enforce those who desert from service, to impose and enforce sanctions. That’s how, all of a sudden, the man became an enemy of the people … All of this is happening simultaneously with the riots and pogroms that the ultra-Orthodox are waging all over the country, and with the craziest show ever in the Knesset, where the people’s representatives elected Netanyahu’s consigliere as state comptroller. What happened that day [in the Knesset] which is supposed to symbolize Israeli democracy ... was like something out of a gangster movie in the style of “The Godfather” … They turned a secret ballot into a grotesque show in a traveling circus. They contaminated the entire procedure … One of the darkest days in the history of the Israeli Knesset … But I suddenly remember the main goal for which Netanyahu “committed suicide” by electing Rabilo: the fact that the State Comptroller is the only one who can challenge the Central Elections Committee, even during the election process …

Source: Yair Golan on X, 6 June 2026

What’s the Difference Between Jewish and Palestinian Terror? (Esther Solomon, Haaretz):

When the image of a group of black-clad settlers driving into the West Bank town of Huwara to attack Palestinians circulated over the weekend, many Israelis saw a visual parallel to the Hamas attack of October 7. Was the resemblance intentional? Are there different tiers of terror? … This weekend … it was a white Toyota pickup full of black-clad, balaclava-wearing Jewish terrorists entering the West Bank town of Huwara. They wounded at least eight Palestinians; the settlers and a uniformed Israeli soldier were filmed beating two men with clubs. The only visual clues to differentiate the two images? The October 7 militants toted Kalashnikovs and wore green headbands with the white lettering of the Shehada, the Islamic declaration of faith – the insignia of Hamas’ armed wing. The June 6 militants wore tzitzit, the ritual fringes worn by Orthodox Jews … Every day there is another pogrom against Palestinians in the West Bank. It’s become an appalling routine; Shabbat is a favored day for concerted attacks. But Huwara has another set of resonances with October 7. It was the site of a rampage in late February 2023 which broke through the mainstream apathy about settler violence ... For the first time, Israeli headlines used the term “pogrom” to describe the violence.

Source: Doron Kadosh, military commentator: “Jews enter Huwara, June 2026”

Why no Shin Bet investigation into Haredi attack on Deputy Supreme Court President Solberg’s house? (Ben Caspit):

If anyone knows or understands why the Shin Bet isn’t digging into the details of the investigation into the rioters at [Deputy Supreme Court President] Solberg’s house, I’d be happy for an update. If there was indeed a plan to harm Solberg himself, there’s no doubt about it. Judge Solberg ... is a symbol of governance and one of the symbols of democracy. An attack on him is an attack on democracy. The Shin Bet is supposed to protect democracy. Any reasonable Shin Bet chief would have ordered, shortly after the incident itself, to dive into the event. Ours is taking his time.

‘Netanyahu should state his goal -- Eternal War’ (Yossi Melman, former Haaretz intelligence correspondent):

[Netanyahu] should state his goal: Eternal War. There’s no one in the security system who would challenge him for a second—not Zamir, and of course not Zini and Gofman, who are his devoted loyalists and think just like him, and are perhaps even more extreme than him … Reflections and a sharp insight that Uri Saguy, former head of IDF Intelligence, sent me … : “The national fireworks display in Dahiya by Bibi/Katz and their threats of response to the Iranian fire show a loss of judgment and a lack of awareness of the overall situation ... If we need to rank which side has strategic, not just tactical, vision, then Iran gets the higher score, unfortunately”.

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