In this post I am reproducing another excellent article by Ricky Hale as published on the Council Estate Media Substack and sharing a bit more information about lethal Apache gunships which are an integral aspect of Israel’s genocide machine.

They just keep unleashing new horrors...

By Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media • March 26, 2015

I’ve discovered the Twitter account of Dr Mark Perlmutter, one of the three US surgeons working at the Nasser Hospital which is one of the three remaining hospitals in Gaza, and now I understand why Israel seems so keen to assassinate him and his colleagues. He has been posting about the victims of war crimes he has treated and it makes for truly sickening reading.

Dr Perlmutter has shared two disturbing accounts of Apache helicopters shredding Palestinian children to mince meat. When you read the circumstances, it’s impossible to see these attacks as anything other than deliberate. Israel has been gunning children down with Apache helicopters, and even by their standards, that’s horrific.

Imagine being the operator of a chain gun which is designed to shred vehicles and saying to yourself, I might gun down some children today. Imagine being the bastard who did this to a teenage girl:

Last night in Gaza, we operated on a 15 year old girl who was riding her bike when she was shredded by an Apache helicopter. She will be lucky if she keeps 2 of her limbs after 12 hours of collective surgery

Needless to say, you don’t accidentally shoot a kid who is playing on their bike. That helicopter gunner has all the time in the world to select their target, and if they are not certain what they are targeting, they should not shoot. A kid riding a bike is not a terrorist, nor is a kid riding in a car with his grandma…

2 nights ago, a 13 yr old boy & his grandma were ordered to evacuate from Gaza city by the IDF. As they were driving south, their car was minced by 2 Apache helicopter gun ships, killing the grandma instantly. He lost both legs and right arm. His crime: being a Palestinian

Let me guess, not one but two gunners of Apache helicopters saw a car and assumed it was Hamas so they opened fire? It seems like Palestinians were lured into a trap and those gunners were ready to kill anything that moves. You don’t fire on cars that are following your order to evacuate, my fucking god.

Dr Perlmutter shared images of the horrific injuries of children he has treated, including one of a face sliced open. I’m not going to share the images because they might be too upsetting for some, but look on his wall if you doubt me. Make no mistake, these attacks on children are deliberate. If you find yourself justifying this crap, you have truly lost touch with your humanity.

Here is an open letter Dr Perlmutter wrote last year with his colleague, Dr Feroze Sidhwa, detailing how Israeli snipers have been targeting children. You can read the letter in full here.

Israel would have you believe it is doing everything it can to minimise civilian casualties, yet it bombed the Nasser Hospital where Dr Perlmutter and Dr Sidhwa work. Israel claimed, yet again, that Hamas was using the hospital to conduct its operations, but Dr Sidhwa explained to Channel 4 News this claim is bollocks, just like it was with all the other hospitals.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy asked:

So the claim that the hospital is being used by Hamas, I mean, you’re there – are they there? Are they using the hospital as a base?

Dr Sidhwa replied:

No, I have gone literally everywhere at any time that I like. Every door is open, unlocked. I’ve been in every building. This is a three building complex. I’ve been in every building, literally in every room and every floor. First of all, again, like you can see here, it’s impossible to be by yourself in a room in the Gaza Strip anywhere, let alone in this hospital. There’s no way to keep secrets here. There’s no way to hide anything like that. The hospital is not a military venue of any sort.

This response was as emphatic as it gets and not even Israel could get away with claiming the Californian doctor is a Hamas member, like it does with the Palestinian doctors and journalists it wants to silence. Make no mistake, the IDF did not bomb this hospital to stop Hamas, they bombed it to silence the doctors, and my fear is they will keep trying until they succeed.

Dr Sidhwa explained the 16-year-old boy he was treating was going to be discharged that day and would have lived a normal life. He also explained he was nearly killed along with his patient.

“They were apparently trying to kill somebody who does the finances for the political wing of Hamas or something. They also killed a 16-year-old patient of mine, who I just operated on a few days before, who actually would have gone home today. I was actually on my way down to the second floor ward to change that guy’s dressing. So I would have been standing next to him when that bomb exploded. If somebody pulled me into the ICU and just asked for my help, that’s the only reason I wasn’t standing there.”

Dr Sidhwa explained the infection rate in the hospital is sky high because they do not even have soap due to Israel’s blockade. I can only assume terrorists can use soap to make bombs or something. They’re crafty buggers, that Hamas lot, aren’t they?

Dr Perlmutter explained he had to use drill bits to rebuild a child’s arm because there are no pins, plates or screws. The doctors explained the hospital will not be able to function much longer unless the blockade is lifted. At this point, I think it’s more likely the hospital will be completely destroyed like the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital.

Despite all of this, these brave doctors continue working, knowing Israel has placed a target on them and they could easily return home to safety. They have chosen not to abandon their patients, and they have chosen to speak out against Israel’s war crimes, even though it could cost them their lives. We are so often told that soldiers who carry guns are the heroes, but actually, the heroes are the ones who enter a warzone without weapons and risk their lives to save others. There is nothing anyone could do that is more noble.