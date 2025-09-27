In the video linked below, Australian criminal lawyer, Nick Hanna discusses his investigation into the Australian Government’s claim that Iran’s IRGC “organised anti-Semitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. In doing so, Hanna examines the alternative theory that Israel was responsible for the fires.”



I recommend listening to what Nick Hanna has to say as he presents evidence he gathered during his investigation which form the basis for his theory that Israel may have been responsible for the false-flag fires in Australia. In so doing, he references similar past events in other countries.

Whilst presenting his evidence, Nick references Middle East Eye’s excellent interview with historian Avi Shlaim, an Arab Jew from Iraq, which I had previously watched not long after it was published in August 2023.



This is the description for the interview with Avi Shlaim which I highly recommend listening to: