"Is Iran really behind Australia's antisemitic arson attacks?" by Nick Hanna
Plus: "The forgotten history of Arab Jews" with Avi Shlaim
In the video linked below, Australian criminal lawyer, Nick Hanna discusses his investigation into the Australian Government’s claim that Iran’s IRGC “organised anti-Semitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. In doing so, Hanna examines the alternative theory that Israel was responsible for the fires.”
I recommend listening to what Nick Hanna has to say as he presents evidence he gathered during his investigation which form the basis for his theory that Israel may have been responsible for the false-flag fires in Australia. In so doing, he references similar past events in other countries.
Whilst presenting his evidence, Nick references Middle East Eye’s excellent interview with historian Avi Shlaim, an Arab Jew from Iraq, which I had previously watched not long after it was published in August 2023.
This is the description for the interview with Avi Shlaim which I highly recommend listening to:
For thousands of years, Jewish communities lived and thrived in the Arab world, and were integral to shaping its history, culture and economy.
But when Israel was established, more than 260,000 Arab-Jews fled their homes, and their history has largely been forgotten.
So what happened in the 1950s that forced the vast majority of them to leave?
This week on The Big Picture podcast, we sit down with Israeli historian and Oxford fellow Avi Shlaim, who himself was born in Iraq and left as a child.
Professor Shlaim documented his own family’s migration from Iraq, describing a prosperous and happy society that didn’t buy into the promise of Zionism.
In fact, he says he’s uncovered proof that external forces conspired to scare Arab-Jews into leaving.