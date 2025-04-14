I recommend watching Patrick Henningsen’s Sunday Wire which was live streamed yesterday.

During the broadcast Patrick “broke down some of the biggest stories internationally – including Trump's first round of negotiations over a "nuclear crisis" which he himself started. Amazingly, the Iranians have been magnanimous in allowing a dialogue to happen, despite the fact that Trump threatened them with annihilation only a week ago.”



”Can the world avert another chapter in the WWIII saga, and a 'preemptive nuclear strike' against Iran by the US and Israel?“



Patrick was joined in Overdrive “by co-host Bryan ‘Hesher’ McClain, Adam ‘Ruckus’ Clark, as well asBasil Valentine, to breakdown this latest craziness and offer sane analysis of the situation”.