After listening to a number of discussions regarding Trump’s meeting with Putin in Alaska this past Friday, I recommend the following interview with John Helmer by Dimitri Lascaris.

After meeting for less than three hours in Alaska on August 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held a joint press conference in which they fielded no questions.

During that press conference, Trump disclosed that no Ukraine peace-deal had been struck, but also claimed (without disclosing any details) that the U.S. and Russian governments had reached agreement on several key issues.

Trump then stated that he would speak with NATO and European leaders, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with a view to securing their support for the Trump administration's approach to resolving the Ukraine war.

On the day after the Putin-Trump press conference, Dimitri Lascaris spoke with John Helmer about what really happened behind closed doors in Alaska.

John revealed that, according to his Russian sources, the Trump administration has accepted Russia's claims to Crimea and four oblasts in southeastern Ukraine, and has also accepted that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO.

John Helmer is the longest continuously serving foreign correspondent in Russia, and the only Western journalist to direct his own bureau, independent of national or commercial ties. He is a frequent guest on Reason2Resist.