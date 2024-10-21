Asa Winstanley, whose home was invaded by UK counter terrorism police last Thursday at approximately 5:40am posted the following statement published by the Islamic Human Rights Council on X this morning:

The @ihrc is calling on four UN Special Rapporteurs to condemn the increasing British police crackdown on Palestine solidarity activists and journalists reporting on the genocide.

The IHRC statement is as follows:

IHRC has written to four special rapporteurs at the UN urging them to make use of the full range of instruments at their disposal to urge the UK government into respecting freedom of expression and conscience in its territory.

The letter follows a series of raids and arrests of prominent pro-Palestine activists in the UK including journalist Asa Winstanley whose home was raided by police last week.

Ten counterterrorism police officers raided Winstanley’s home. He was neither arrested nor charged with any offence, but his electronic devices were confiscated. According to a letter addressed to Winstanley from “Counter Terror Command”, he is being investigated for offences under the Terrorism Act connected to his social media posts.

On the morning of October 16, counter-terror police in Glasgow Airport detained journalist, whistle-blower, human rights campaigner, and former British diplomat Craig Murray upon his return from Iceland.

In November 2023, police arrested the co-founder of the direct action group Palestine Action, Richard Barnard. He is facing charges under the Terrorism Act for speeches he has previously made.

In August 2024, freelance journalist Richard Medhurst was detained and questioned by police at Heathrow Airport. Medhurst said he believed he was targeted for speaking out on the situation in Palestine.

Just a few weeks later, another journalist and activist, Sarah Wilkinson, saw her home raided in the early hours of the morning. Personal items were confiscated but to date she has also no been charged.

Arresting and/or charging pro-Palestine advocates for allegedly supporting the right of resistance to occupation is clearly intended to draw a line for freedom of expression that is inconsistent with international law. International law is clear that an occupied people have the right to defend themselves against an occupying force, by arms if necessary.

By arresting those who are reporting on the horrors of the genocide and holding a spotlight to the perpetrators and their allies, the government seems to be seeking to hide the slaughter from public view so that it can continue apace and unopposed.

IHRC also warns of the weaponization of anti-terrorism laws for political purposes and demands that the authorities immediately drop any charges against Palestinian activists and ensuring the fundamental freedom to continue their work without any further state interference. The rights of free expression and protest are too important in a democracy to allow individuals to be investigated for potential terrorism merely because they may have been involved in protests or hold critical opinions.

The full letter can be read here.

