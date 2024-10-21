Asa Winstanley, whose home was invaded by UK counter terrorism police last Thursday at approximately 5:40am posted the following statement published by the Islamic Human Rights Council on X this morning:
The @ihrc is calling on four UN Special Rapporteurs to condemn the increasing British police crackdown on Palestine solidarity activists and journalists reporting on the genocide.
Read their statement and the full letter here: https://www.ihrc.org.uk/ihrc-calls-on-un-to-act-over-uk-crackdown-on-pro-palestine-activists/
The IHRC statement is as follows:
IHRC has written to four special rapporteurs at the UN urging them to make use of the full range of instruments at their disposal to urge the UK government into respecting freedom of expression and conscience in its territory.
The letter follows a series of raids and arrests of prominent pro-Palestine activists in the UK including journalist Asa Winstanley whose home was raided by police last week.
Ten counterterrorism police officers raided Winstanley’s home. He was neither arrested nor charged with any offence, but his electronic devices were confiscated. According to a letter addressed to Winstanley from “Counter Terror Command”, he is being investigated for offences under the Terrorism Act connected to his social media posts.
On the morning of October 16, counter-terror police in Glasgow Airport detained journalist, whistle-blower, human rights campaigner, and former British diplomat Craig Murray upon his return from Iceland.
In November 2023, police arrested the co-founder of the direct action group Palestine Action, Richard Barnard. He is facing charges under the Terrorism Act for speeches he has previously made.
In August 2024, freelance journalist Richard Medhurst was detained and questioned by police at Heathrow Airport. Medhurst said he believed he was targeted for speaking out on the situation in Palestine.
Just a few weeks later, another journalist and activist, Sarah Wilkinson, saw her home raided in the early hours of the morning. Personal items were confiscated but to date she has also no been charged.
Arresting and/or charging pro-Palestine advocates for allegedly supporting the right of resistance to occupation is clearly intended to draw a line for freedom of expression that is inconsistent with international law. International law is clear that an occupied people have the right to defend themselves against an occupying force, by arms if necessary.
By arresting those who are reporting on the horrors of the genocide and holding a spotlight to the perpetrators and their allies, the government seems to be seeking to hide the slaughter from public view so that it can continue apace and unopposed.
IHRC also warns of the weaponization of anti-terrorism laws for political purposes and demands that the authorities immediately drop any charges against Palestinian activists and ensuring the fundamental freedom to continue their work without any further state interference. The rights of free expression and protest are too important in a democracy to allow individuals to be investigated for potential terrorism merely because they may have been involved in protests or hold critical opinions.
The full letter can be read here.
[ENDS]
For more information or comment please contact the Press Office on (+44) 208 904 0222 or (+44) 7958 522196 or email media@ihrc.org
——————————————————————————————
IHRC is an NGO in Special Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
Islamic Human Rights Commission
PO Box 598
Wembley
HA9 7XH
United Kingdom
Telephone (+44) 20 8904 4222
Email: info@ihrc.org
Web: www.ihrc.org
Twitter: @ihrc
Crispin Flintoff interviewed Asa about his experience yesterday, October 20th.
Associate editor of The Electronic Intifada and author of 'Weaponising Anti-Semitism', Asa Winstanley speaks after his home was raided by police. This was the latest crackdown on free speech - following the arrests of Craig Murray, Richard Medhurst and Sarah Wilkinson.
You can purchase a copy of Asa Winstanley’s book,Weaponising Anti-Semitism from OR Books Alternative Publishing.
WEAPONISING ANTI-SEMITISM
How the Israel Lobby Brought Down Jeremy Corbyn
Asa Winstanley tells the story of how a hostile foreign government helped stop a socialist becoming Britain’s prime minister.
“For five years Jeremy Corbyn was portrayed as a bigot leading an anti-Semitic Labour Party. This important book makes the case for the defence.”
—Peter Oborne
“A story that needs to be told.”
—Chris Mullin
“Winstanley tells this explosive story without fear, favour, or frills.”
—Roger Waters
“Extremely important. An informative page-turner, full of intrigue”
—Katie Halper
“Asa Winstanley is providing a vital service by writing this book.”
—Alexei Sayle
If you don’t already, I recommend following Asa on his Substack, Palestine is Still the Issue and listen to his recent interview on the podcast/YouTube show Millenials Are Killing Capitalism:
✊🏼