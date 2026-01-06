All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
deborah jones's avatar
deborah jones
Jan 7Edited

Of course it is - if only by default. The British government has quietly pursued a savage policy of Empire at all Costs for centuries, hidden behind a thin veneer of polite concern.

Reply
Share
Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
Jan 7

As Robert Steele used to say Deep State is Vatican/ Black Nobility , Chabbad Jews and Rosthchilds, then theres the Fixers like Freemasons, Knights of Malta, Mormons, Zionists ,then you control with Pedo Pollies, use the City of London , Israel, Washington DC for your Businesses. Ukraine for Money laundering, Human /Cild trafficking, Arms trafficking, Adrenachrome and Organ harvesting etc

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Azra Dale · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture