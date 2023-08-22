RIP Darya Dugina • 5 December 1992 ~20 August 2022
The following was shared by Russians With Attitude on their Telegram channel to honour Darya Dugina on the one year anniversary of her assassination.
20 August 2023:
Andrey Medvedev, Russian journalist & member of Moscow City Council:
“It was a year ago. Late in the evening of the 20th, I received a call from an acquaintance, an employee of a certain organization, who told me that Dasha Dugina had been killed and that it was definitely a terrorist attack.
The next day we met Vladlen, who had just returned from the front. We sat, drank coffee, talked about the war. And then Max said he wanted to go to the place where Dasha had been killed to lay flowers. So, we went.
A year ago, it seems like a lifetime ago. The Kharkov retreat hadn't happened yet. We were still holding Kherson. Arnie Ogneborets, Igor ‘Bereg’ Mangushev, Vladlen were still alive. Mobilization hadn't started yet, there were no UAV strikes on Moscow.
But in general, the day Dasha Dugina was killed was the day when many people came to a new understanding of what was happening. That this war is not against the Kremlin or the regime. It's literally against all of us. That this is a war of terrorism. That the enemy kills just for words and thoughts that seem dangerous. Dasha's murder made many people who neither supported the war nor sympathized with the authorities see the West with different eyes. When the mainstream media began to write understandingly and approvingly about the murder of ‘the daughter of the Kremlin's chief ideologue.’
We've lost a lot of people this year. I mean everyone. The country. About the families that received death notices. But have we become afraid? Weakened? Did we decide to surrender? Were we broken by Izyum and Kherson, by strikes on the Crimean Bridge or our cities?
Of course not. The war correspondents didn't stop filming, the volunteers didn't stop raising money and going to the front, those public people, who weren't afraid to speak out before, continue to do so now. Our warriors, both professional and mobilized, continue to fight to the death. Their heroic women continue to wait and believe. Yes, waiting for your man to return from war is heroism.
Time passes, but the bitterness of loss does not become less, and the pain will never go away completely. But we all believe that our brothers and sisters in Christ, Dasha, Vladlen, Arnie, Rostislav, Bereg, and hundreds of others, are alive with God.
‘Know ye not, that so many of us as were baptized into Jesus Christ were baptized into his death?
Therefore, we are buried with him by baptism into death: that like as Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life.
For if we have been planted together in the likeness of his death, we shall be also in the likeness of his resurrection.’
Our fallen ones are with us. And as our Lord defeated hell, so Russia will defeat her enemies. Not soon, the way is long and difficult. But she will win.”
Some 2 1/2 months after Darya’s assassination, the deep state platform that is the New York Times published the piece below which I see as some sort of damage control for Zelensky and his questionable crew.
WASHINGTON — United States intelligence agencies believe parts of the Ukrainian government authorized the car bomb attack near Moscow in August that killed Daria Dugina, the daughter of a prominent Russian nationalist, an element of a covert campaign that U.S. officials fear could widen the conflict.
The United States took no part in the attack, either by providing intelligence or other assistance, officials said. American officials also said they were not aware of the operation ahead of time and would have opposed the killing had they been consulted. Afterward, American officials admonished Ukrainian officials over the assassination, they said.
The closely held assessment of Ukrainian complicity, which has not been previously reported, was shared within the U.S. government last week. Ukraine denied involvement in the killing immediately after the attack, and senior officials repeated those denials when asked about the American intelligence assessment.
While Russia has not retaliated in a specific way for the assassination, the United States is concerned that such attacks — while high in symbolic value — have little direct impact on the battlefield and could provoke Moscow to carry out its own strikes against senior Ukrainian officials. American officials have been frustrated with Ukraine’s lack of transparency about its military and covert plans, especially on Russian soil.
Since the beginning of the war, Ukraine’s security services have demonstrated their ability to reach into Russia to conduct sabotage operations. The killing of Ms. Dugina, however, would be one of the boldest operations to date — showing Ukraine can get very close to prominent Russians.
On the one year anniversary of Darya’s death, the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) honoured Darya Dugina by naming a street in Donetsk after her.
Writing on his Telegram channel on Sunday, Denis Pushilin called Dugina a “fearless and active” young woman and a “true Russian patriot,” whose life was cut short by the “criminal Kiev regime” as they were afraid of the truth that she was spreading.
“She is one of us,” stressed Pushilin, noting that Dugina visited the republic multiple times, and sharing a photograph of her standing beside a school that was destroyed by a Ukrainian missile.
“In memory of Darya Dugina, we decided to name a street after her. Now in Donetsk, Darya Dugina Street passes next to the park named after the first Head of the Donetsk People's Republic Alexander Zakharchenko,” the acting DPR chief said.
On August 20 last year, the daughter of Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin was returning home from a family gathering, driving her father’s SUV, when a bomb went off, killing her instantly.
Moscow accused Ukraine of orchestrating the attack, although Kiev denied any involvement. However, when asked whether Ukraine was responsible, Kiev's defense intelligence chief General Kirill Budanov gave a cryptic answer.
“All I will comment on is that we’ve been killing Russians and we will keep killing Russians anywhere on the face of this world until the complete victory of Ukraine,” Budanov said in May.
At the time, speculation arose as to whether the attack was aimed at Dugina or the attackers expected her father to be in the car, but Aleksandr Dugin believes his daughter was the target, because she championed the “Russian idea… the idea of great power statehood; security for our people and our nation.”
On the anniversary of Daria Dugina’s death, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the Ukrainian special forces for organizing and executing “bloody crimes” against Russian journalists and public opinion leaders, and accusing the “relevant (Western) organizations and human rights institutions” of turning a blind eye to “this and many other deliberate atrocities committed against those media representatives whose point of view does not coincide with the one approved by the collective West.”
“Hypocrisy, dividing journalists into ‘good’ and ‘bad’, ‘ours’ and ‘theirs’ is what prevails in the activities of those organizations. We would like to once again draw the attention of international human rights organizations and the judiciary to the fact that the rights of journalists are being flagrantly violated and terrorist methods are being used against them,” commented spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
The tragedy is so much bigger than the brutal murder of Darya Dugina. What the Telegram post demonstrates is that the goal of the assassination, creating bitter enemies of ordinary Russians vs 'the West', was achieved. The same evil that rules the West also rules Russia and the East, annihilating Christian, Tsarist Russia beginning in 1917, and murdering everyone who was even suspected of resisting the brutality; tens of millions of Russians slaughtered. Yet the Russians who survived came to love their murderous captors, and still do, blaming the West, while the evil cult that rules the planet is as much based in Moscow as it is in London.
I do not see how Russia will survive this time, because they, just like the population of the West, have been programmed to not identify the enemy. This war in Ukraine and Russia is against Christianity and the Slavs, Ukrainian and Russian alike, and if they don't wake up and see this then 20 years from now there will be no Ukraine and no Russia.