"Holy Redemption"
Documentary film depicts how violent fanatical armed illegal Jewish settlers aim to uproot Palestinians from the occupied West Bank
If you haven’t already, I highly recommend watching TRT’s investigative documentary Holy Redemption which I have linked below.
The film “unveils violent fanaticism of armed illegal Jewish settlers who aim to uproot Palestinians from the occupied West Bank.
“The documentary was made as our team infiltrated “Israel’s Daesh” who are “ready for the big slaughter” of Palestinians.”
“If we need to kill them all, we will.”