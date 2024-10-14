Al Jazeera reported last night that a low tech, inexpensive Hezbollah drone was not detected by Israel’s high tech air defence system.

The drone also did not trigger Israel’s early warning alarm system when it targeted an Israeli military camp near the town of Binyamina in the Haifa district, according to Israeli political commentator Ori Goldberg from Tel Aviv.

At least 40 people have been injured with eight said to be in critical condition.

I recommend listening to the report which also includes Nour Odeh, reporting from Amman who provides commentary regarding the Israeli army’s stance. Nour also comments that there hasn’t been any mention of a ceasefire or an end to the escalation.

Military and security analyst, Elijah Magnier also provides his analysis with regard to the Hezbollah drone attack. Eligijah opines that Hezbollah may have chosen the target in order to create an area of conflict which is closer to their own bases where fighter jets can no longer be used and face to face combat comes into play.

Please watch: