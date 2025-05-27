Al Jazeera reported yesterday the following information about a draft ceasefire deal for Gaza.

Al Jazeera's correspondents are tracking developments across key locations: Hamdah Salhut reports from Amman, Hind Khoudary from Gaza, and Kimberly Halkett from Washington, DC. We're also joined by Ori Goldberg, an Israeli political analyst, speaking from Tel Aviv.

Representatives of Hamas and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff have reached a draft ceasefire agreement in Doha, Qatar, sources have confirmed to Al Jazeera. The proposed deal includes a 60-day truce and the release of 10 living Israeli captives alongside the remains of several others, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in two phases. Five hostages would be freed immediately, with the remaining five released on the 60th day.

The Quds News Network subsequently published the following information.

Editing Team • 15 hours ago • Last Updated: May 26, 2025

Gaza (Quds News Network)- Hamas has accepted a new ceasefire proposal brokered by US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steven Witkoff. The plan calls for a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Hamas’s Al-Aqsa TV confirmed the group’s approval.

Al Jazeera reported that the agreement includes a 70-day truce, a partial Israeli withdrawal, and a prisoner swap. In the first week of the truce, Hamas would release five living Israeli prisoners. Five more would be freed before the ceasefire ends.

In return, Israel would withdraw from key areas including Salah al-Din Road, the Netzarim Junction south of Gaza City, and parts of the Morag axis near Rafah. Several residential zones would also see troop withdrawals.

The deal would also include the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including those serving life sentences.

Reuters reported that the deal reflects Witkoff’s broader vision for ending the war. Indirect negotiations will begin soon to discuss the long-term terms of the truce and the role of an independent civil committee to govern Gaza.

The United States, Egypt, and Qatar helped shape the proposal. A new swap framework is reportedly under review in Washington, according to Israel Hayom.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that his administration is in direct contact with Israel. He hinted at progress in the talks, saying, “We may hear good news from Hamas in Gaza soon.” Trump said the US wants to end the war “as soon as possible.”

Recently, Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander was released by Hamas a gesture of goodwill towards Trump’s administration. His release was supposed to be met by the entry of urgently needed humanitarian aid into the besieged Strip, as promised by US envoy Steven Witkoff to both Hamas and international mediators. However, Israel delayed and manipulated the aid entry process, defying US expectations and placing the Trump administration in a difficult diplomatic position. Despite assurances from Witkoff that trucks carrying food and medical supplies would enter Gaza immediately after the soldier handover, Israeli authorities stalled the delivery, sparking outrage among mediators and further deepening mistrust between the parties.

Israel estimates that 58 prisoners are still in Gaza, 20 of whom are alive. At the same time, over 10,100 Palestinian prisoners remain in Israeli jails, facing abuse, starvation, and medical neglect. Several have died, rights groups report.

Hamas has repeatedly offered to release all Israeli prisoners in exchange for a full military withdrawal and the release of Palestinian detainees. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is wanted by an ICC warrent, has rejected the offer.

Netanyahu insists on reoccupying Gaza and disarming Palestinian resistance factions, demands Hamas has refused.