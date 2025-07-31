I highly recommend watching the following video published by Katie Halper with the following description.

Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis is a four time 4x combat veteran, the author of Eleventh Hour in 2020 America and the host of the Daniel Davis Deep Dive on YouTube. He was one of the earliest military officers to publicly criticize the war in Afghanistan.In 2025, Davis was selected by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard for appointment as deputy director for mission integration. Gabbard withdrew the selection prior to Davis' appointment after news of its pendency leaked, possibly over his criticism of Israel.

Murad Awawdeh is a strategist, organizer, and advocacy expert currently serving as the President and CEO at the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC). The son of Palestinian immigrants, Murad has dedicated over two decades of his life fighting for low-income communities of color across the State of New York. He grew up organizing to stop dangerous and hazardous developments in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, and engaging community residents to build power and bring transformational change to their neighborhoods

Ron Kuby is a criminal defense and civil rights lawyer based in New York.

Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, MD, is a general, trauma, and critical care surgeon from California, As a humanitarian surgeon, Dr. Sidhwa has not only worked extensively in Palestine, but also in Ukraine, Haiti, Zimbabwe, and Burkina Faso. He has written and spoken about his surgical humanitarian work, the United States’ role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the political consequences of medical relief work. His op-eds have appeared in several major media outlets, including the New York Times.

Dr. Mark Perlmutter, MD, is a Jewish orthopedic and hand surgeon from North Carolina. He has worked in conflict zones around the world for decades.

Time stamps:

00:00 Katie introduces Ron Kuby and Murad Awawdeh

02:20 Video of horrible conditions for ICE detainments at 26 Federal Plaza in NYC

06:00 The significance of this video and why the Trump administration lies about it being a detention facility

08:50 Why is this able to happen in NYC, a supposedly “progressive” city?

12:00 NYC in a sanctuary city - but that is not enough

15:15 How big is the difference between Republicans and Democrats?

17:00 Why the Democratic response is ineffective

20:00 The American people don’t care – and why they should

22:45 Ronald Reagan responsible for the last positive immigration change?

24:15 The intersection of US immigration issues and Palestine

28:15 What is the legal strategy?

33:45 Katie introduces doctors Mark Perlmutter and Feroze Sidhwa

36:15 Why Mark and Feroze went to Gaza

38:30 The incorrect narrative around starvation in Palestine

43:50 “Their whole civilization has been destroyed” in 2009 & Operation Cast Lead

47:00 The changes the doctors have seen between their visits to Gaza

52:45 Defying AIPAC could be what saves the most lives

58:15 Stories from starving Palestinian families

1:06:20 Lobotomized by Zionism

1:09:45 The danger these doctors lives have been in even being in Gaza

1:16:00 Green Beret on Democracy Now! Speaking to war crimes in Gaza

1:25:15 How Mark Perlmutter’s first learned about Zionism

1:30:00 Mark was hugged by Palestinians when they learned he was Jewish

1:34:45 Fed the worm of Zionism from birth

1:41:20 The differences between Judaism and Zionism + AIPAC and sex workers

1:49:25 The corporate military nexus doesn’t really care about being American 1:58:00 The First Jewish Antizionist Congress and Tony Greenstein

2:04:45 We are pouring fuel on an ethno-supremacist fire

2:10:00 Katie shows deleted tweets and introduces Daniel Davis

2:14:10 How Lt Col Daniel Davis realized that Israel was committing a holocaust

2:21:10 The special relationship between US and Israel

2:26:10 Evangelical hypocrisy on pro-life when it comes to Gaza

2:32:10 Israel is an albatross around the USA’s neck

2:34:00 Trump’s new position on Gaza

2:37:15 What is going to happen going forward for Israel?

2:42:00 Katie teases the patreon with Daniel Davis