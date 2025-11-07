I highly recommend listening to this informative discussion with Max Blumenthal and Aaron Maté of The Grayzone which is laced as always with their wonderful sense of humour as they provide important analysis.

The following is their description for the video:

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the US elections that brought Zohran Mamdani to power in NYC, and the unhinged reaction to his victory, as well as the civil war erupting inside the US right over Israel. They will also cover Trump’s looming Venezuela war plans, an especially revealing Israeli political scandal, and the legacy of Dick Cheney.

This is a video clip of Mamdani being asked a pointed question which he makes short thrift of. He certainly appears to be the real deal thus far.

We could certainly use someone, a few people like Zohran Mamdani here in the UK.



