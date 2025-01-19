Please join us for the Electronic Intifada’s livestream tonight at 9pm GMT, 23:00 Palestine Time / 21:00 UK / 21:00 GMT / 4 pm ET / 3 pm CT / 1 pm PT by clicking on the video link below.

Join us for a special livestream at 9 pm UK time.

By Asa Winstanley • Sunday, January 19, 2025

After 470 days of Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip, the ceasefire announced on Wednesday went into effect this morning.

Palestinians have already begun streaming back to the flattened remains of their homes in northern Gaza. As I write this post, the first prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas appears to be imminent.

Join us at 9 pm UK time for a special livestream — later than our usual time — from The Electronic Intifada, on Day 1 of the Gaza ceasefire. See other timezones below.

We’ll be joined from Gaza by Electronic Intifada contributor Abubaker Abed to talk about the day’s extraordinary events.

Please join myself, Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer and Tamara Nassar at the following times:

23:00 Palestine Time / 21:00 UK / 21:00 GMT / 4 pm ET / 3 pm CT / 1 pm PT

Here’s links all our social media accounts that will broadcast the stream: YouTube, Rumble, X (former Twitter), Twitch, Facebook and Instagram.