I recommend listening to Frank Barat’s interview with Gabor Maté.

In this conversation, Frank Barat and Gabor Maté delve into the complexities of trauma, guilt, and the ongoing genocide in Gaza and Palestine. They explore the psychological impact of witnessing atrocities, the historical roots of violence and oppression, and the emotional responses that arise in the face of such horror.

Maté emphasizes the importance of acknowledging guilt and rage, while also recognizing the helplessness felt by those who wish to help. The discussion also touches on the normalization of violence and the implications for the future of Gaza and global society.

Chapters 00:00 The Weight of Trauma and Guilt

07:48 Understanding the Roots of Sadism

14:57 The Impact of Historical Trauma

21:59 Navigating Emotions in the Face of Horror

30:12 The Future of Gaza and Global Implications