The following is a reposting of an excellent short film by Cynthia Chung and Matthew Ehret of Canadian Patriot.

Foreign Interference: Five Eyes, NATO and the Ugly Truth of CSIS

A Canadian Patriot Film

By Matthew Ehret • February 5, 2025

In light of the increased wave of mass propaganda weaponizing well-meaning but soft minded conservatives against a mixture of Russia, China, Iran and even India, we thought it a wise idea to update and re-issue our film under the title ‘Foreign Interference: Five Eyes, NATO and the Ugly Truth of CSIS’.

This 21 minute film is a sequel to the 10 min short video ‘Russia, China or Something Else… Who’s our Real Enemy?’ featuring an assessment of inside jobs, foreign and domestic terror operations which have been found to be nurtured, created and deployed by our very own ‘patriotic intelligence agencies’ over the last 40 years.

Check out the new release, and help by sharing it widely among your network, organize group viewings and don’t let your friends drink CIA/MI6 Kool Aid.