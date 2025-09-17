Today is the first anniversary of the truly heinous pager attack which the Zionist entity launched upon the population of Lebanon rather than targeted individual “enemies”.

The following was posted by Enemy Watch on Telegram this morning.

By @enemywatch • September 17, 2025

Last year, on this very day, Lebanon witnessed one of the most horrific and unprecedented acts of technological terrorism in human history. In a coordinated and calculated attack, pagers carried by thousands of people suddenly heated up, burst, and exploded across the country. In an instant, daily life was turned into chaos and tragedy. Streets, markets, cafés, homes, and workplaces became scenes of blood and horror. Around 4,000 people were wounded — blinded, maimed, and permanently disabled — while more than a dozen were killed.

Today, we bow our heads in remembrance of the martyrs of that dark day, and we extend our respect and solidarity to the survivors, the living martyrs who continue to bear the scars of this crime. Their courage in enduring pain, their resilience despite injury, and their will to live on is itself an act of resistance. They are the proof that even the most ruthless forms of terrorism cannot break the spirit of a nation.

This was not a mere accident, nor an isolated incident. It was a premeditated act of mass targeting, a clear message of cruelty delivered to an entire population. Civilians going about their ordinary lives — shopping, sitting in cafés, traveling in cars or motorcycles — suddenly found their devices turned into weapons against them. The attack did not distinguish between young or old, men or women, civilian or fighter. Its goal was to terrorize, to cripple, and to sow fear at a national scale.

But Lebanon endured. The attack that was meant to weaken resistance only strengthened it. The scars left on thousands of bodies have become symbols of collective strength and defiance. The memory of the martyrs and the suffering of the wounded will forever remain an unerasable mark in the conscience of our people and a reminder of the depths of inhumanity the enemy is willing to descend to.

On this first anniversary, we declare once again: we will never forget, we will never forgive. The blood of the innocent, the pain of the wounded, and the courage of the survivors will continue to light the path of steadfastness and resistance. History will record this crime as one of the gravest acts of technological warfare against a civilian population, and it will also record the unbroken resolve of those who stood, and still stand, in dignity against oppression.

We raise our hands in prayer: O Allah, accept the martyrs of this crime among the companions of Imam Husayn (A), grant healing and patience to the wounded, and count us among those who remain steadfast on the path of truth.