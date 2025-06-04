I thought that this interview with Muhammad Shehada of Gaza by “Useful Idiots”, Katie Helper and Aaron Maté was well worth listening to and recommend it.
The following is a summary of their programme with time stamps which was live streamed on May 30th.
00:00 Intro
01:02 Dems SUCK at foreign policy
06:06 Marco Rubio is ending student visas
09:34 Jake Tapper just learned how to do journalism
12:52 The US's big lie at the UN
15:59 Muhammad Shehada interview
16:55 What is the fake Gaza Humanitarian Foundation?
24:09 Is this Hamas's fault?
30:03 Israel's war on UNRWA
38:10 Germany ADMITS it condoned genocide
42:49 Even more Nazi comparisons
46:46 Is the new ceasefire deal real?
54:12 Muhammad's family in Gaza
1:00:24 Is this assault different than Israel in the past?
1:06:27 Death Squads running a Humanitarian Foundation
1:13:19 Is Trump different than Biden?
Please note the following from the post for their Monday Mourning show which includes this interview, on their Useful Idiots Substack:
Join Katie in Vienna at the first Jewish Anti-Zionist Congress on June 13-15: https://www.juedisch-antizionistisch.at/en