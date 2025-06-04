I thought that this interview with Muhammad Shehada of Gaza by “Useful Idiots”, Katie Helper and Aaron Maté was well worth listening to and recommend it.

The following is a summary of their programme with time stamps which was live streamed on May 30th.

00:00 Intro 01:02 Dems SUCK at foreign policy 06:06 Marco Rubio is ending student visas 09:34 Jake Tapper just learned how to do journalism 12:52 The US's big lie at the UN 15:59 Muhammad Shehada interview 16:55 What is the fake Gaza Humanitarian Foundation? 24:09 Is this Hamas's fault? 30:03 Israel's war on UNRWA 38:10 Germany ADMITS it condoned genocide 42:49 Even more Nazi comparisons 46:46 Is the new ceasefire deal real? 54:12 Muhammad's family in Gaza 1:00:24 Is this assault different than Israel in the past? 1:06:27 Death Squads running a Humanitarian Foundation 1:13:19 Is Trump different than Biden?

Please note the following from the post for their Monday Mourning show which includes this interview, on their Useful Idiots Substack:

