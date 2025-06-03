"Exactly as predicted, now that DOGE has scraped all your personal data from government agencies, it is being given to Peter Thiel's Palantir." – Capitolhunters
"What did Elon Musk get from DOGE – and what’s next?" – The Take
Dear Subscribers, if you are receiving this post by email please note that it is too long to be read in its entirety. As such, please click on the title above to read it in full on Substack. Thank you.
If you are resident in the U.S. please note the following important information which was posted by Capitolhunters on X, May 30th, 2025. But first, please see these previous related tweets posted on X by Capitolhunters on April 14, 2025:
capitolhunters m@capitolhunters
Apr 14 • 3 tweets • 2 min read • Read on X
Let's finally acknowledge the threat: Palantir, the data-surveillance company founded by Peter Thiel, is placing overtly fascist recruiting ads at colleges. Palantir is now combing through your IRS data. Thiel's loyal lieutenants hold key government spots - including the VP. 1/
Why is Palantir invoking "a moment of reckoning", a cultural decline, so Palantir must "ensure America's future" and "build to dominate"? Because they are looking for recruits willing to do illegal acts. To use the power they now have. Think who this ad would appeal to. 2/
Independent journalists have warned about tech fascism for years. This account too, because Thiel was so tied to Jan 6. Thiel's proteges promoted it. Thiel's pet Senators let the attack proceed. He wanted power in 2021. He has it now. Report on it. 3/
Unroll available on Thread Reader
The information in the following thread on X is what inspired this blog:
"Exactly as predicted, now that DOGE has scraped all your personal data from government agencies, it is being given to Peter Thiel's Palantir." – Capitolhunters
capitolhunters @capitolhunters
May 30 • 14 tweets • 5 min read • Read on X
Exactly as predicted, now that DOGE has scraped all your personal data from government agencies, it is being given to Peter Thiel's Palantir. It was always going to be Peter, who dreamed of dictatorship for decades, patiently built up his "political project" to seize power. 1/
The NYT doesn't say HOW it was decided to give Palantir all your personal data, only that it was a no-bid contract directed by "Elon Musk's DOGE". (DOGE was always a project of Peter's too.) But Thiel had installed a protege to do just this. 2/
nytimes.com/2025/05/30/tec… [Note: I have replicated the NY Times article in full below.]
One of Trump's first actions as president was to install Greg Barbaccia, a longtime Palantir employee, as US Federal Chief Information Officer, with power to direct US software systems. This account called it: he was there to give Palantir your data. 3/
Everyone should have been on alert, because Greg Barbaccia was such as bizarre choice as our CIO - an ex-Army guy who did "physical security" and "executive protection" for Palantir. And yet Trump hired him 4 days after inauguration. He was pre-planned. 4/
It cannot be emphasized enough that all of these unfolding horrors were clear from the onset. People talked about their plans. Loyalists to Palantir and other tech firms were salted throughout government. They advertised for more - for young fascists. 5/
Unroll available on Thread Reader
The fact that journalists are reporting that Elon Musk has "stepped away from government" and is "done with DOGE" is malpractice - it's repeating lies. The DOGE effort is not over. It is just beginning. The pieces are in place. The "rip" is done. Now comes the "replace". 6/
This account covers Peter Thiel because of his deep ties to January 6. He launched the alt-right influencers who promoted it - in 2016. He built the Senators who delayed the vote, Cruz and Hawley - from 2008. Peter is very, very patient, and it works. Journalists look away. 7/
@mikegroccia The split seemed most likely to come over education and "morality" (marriage/drugs/porn). The religious right ("Olds") are ordinary reactionaries, looking to an imagined past. The techbros ("News") are futurists, looking to a sci-fi fantasy of domination. Not natural allies.
@drmicheleross Correction: JD Vance's one independent, non-Thiel-funded law job was only for 8 months, not for 2 years.
Unroll available on Thread Reader
@zlatinna22 Correction: JD Vance's one post-law-school job not funded by Peter Thiel lasted 8 months, not 2 years.
Unroll available on Thread Reader
@Legal_Ministry It's hard to pick out what is plausible from sci-fi fantasies. Remember also that Karp, Thiel and most of the VC set are not engineers or even programmers, they are would-be philosophers who got lucky with investments in the early 2000s and cruised on cheap capital ever since.
@Legal_Ministry Peter Thiel's set believe that government should be vested in a small set of elites or even a unitary dictator. They hate democracy. Even if they can't achieve a tenth of what they think they can, they'll do tremendous damage trying. It's easy to break things, hard to build.
@Legal_Ministry But honestly, if you work on law and religious, keep your eye on the "religious liberty" legal advocacy groups who are also extremely patient and waiting in the wings: Becket, ADL, First Liberty, Thomas More Society. They were deep in Jan 6 too and they have demands now on Trump.
@Legal_Ministry The Trump-Leonard Leo spat doesn't seem like a split in interests between those too, though, it's just Trump complaining about Leo's performance - that Leo couldn't deliver the Supreme Court to him after all.
Is the foregoing what Musk was signalling to when he said, “This is not the end” as he left DOGE?
The following is the text for the article referenced above as published by The New York Times.
Trump Taps Palantir to Compile Data on Americans
The Trump administration has expanded Palantir’s work with the government, spreading the company’s technology — which could easily merge data on Americans — throughout agencies.
By Sheera Frenkel and Aaron Krolik • May 30, 2025
Sheera Frenkel reported from Washington and San Francisco, and Aaron Krolik from New York.
In March, President Trump signed an executive order calling for the federal government to share data across agencies, raising questions over whether he might compile a master list of personal information on Americans that could give him untold surveillance power.
Mr. Trump has not publicly talked about the effort since. But behind the scenes, officials have quietly put technological building blocks into place to enable his plan. In particular, they have turned to one company: Palantir, the data analysis and technology firm.
The Trump administration has expanded Palantir’s work across the federal government in recent months. The company has received more than $113 million in federal government spending since Mr. Trump took office, according to public records, including additional funds from existing contracts as well as new contracts with the Department of Homeland Security and the Pentagon. (This does not include a $795 million contract that the Department of Defense awarded the company last week, which has not been spent.)
Representatives of Palantir are also speaking to at least two other agencies — the Social Security Administration and the Internal Revenue Service — about buying its technology, according to six government officials and Palantir employees with knowledge of the discussions.
The push has put a key Palantir product called Foundry into at least four federal agencies, including D.H.S. and the Health and Human Services Department. Widely adopting Foundry, which organizes and analyzes data, paves the way for Mr. Trump to easily merge information from different agencies, the government officials said.
Creating detailed portraits of Americans based on government data is not just a pipe dream. The Trump administration has already sought access to hundreds of data points on citizens and others through government databases, including their bank account numbers, the amount of their student debt, their medical claims and any disability status.
Mr. Trump could potentially use such information to advance his political agenda by policing immigrants and punishing critics, Democratic lawmakers and critics have said. Privacy advocates, student unions and labor rights organizations have filed lawsuits to block data access, questioning whether the government could weaponize people’s personal information.
Palantir’s selection as a chief vendor for the project was driven by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, according to the government officials. At least three DOGE members formerly worked at Palantir, while two others had worked at companies funded by Peter Thiel, an investor and a founder of Palantir.
Some current and former Palantir employees have been unnerved by the work. The company risks becoming the face of Mr. Trump’s political agenda, four employees said, and could be vulnerable if data on Americans is breached or hacked. Several tried to distance the company from the efforts, saying any decisions about a merged database of personal information rest with Mr. Trump and not the firm.
This month, 13 former employees signed a letter urging Palantir to stop its endeavors with Mr. Trump. Linda Xia, a signee who was a Palantir engineer until last year, said the problem was not with the company’s technology but with how the Trump administration intended to use it.
“Data that is collected for one reason should not be repurposed for other uses,” Ms. Xia said. “Combining all that data, even with the noblest of intentions, significantly increases the risk of misuse.”
Mario Trujillo, a lawyer with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital rights group, said the government typically collected data for good reasons, such as to accurately levy taxes. But “if people can’t trust that the data they are giving the government will be protected, that it will be used for things other than what they gave it for, it will lead to a crisis of trust,” he said.
Palantir declined to comment on its work with the Trump administration and pointed to its blog, which details how the company handles data.
“We act as a data processor, not a data controller,” it said. “Our software and services are used under direction from the organisations that license our products: these organisations define what can and cannot be done with their data; they control the Palantir accounts in which analysis is conducted.”
The White House did not comment on the use of Palantir’s technology and referred to Mr. Trump’s executive order, which said he wanted to “eliminate information silos and streamline data collection across all agencies to increase government efficiency and save hard-earned taxpayer dollars.”
Some details of Palantir’s government contracts and DOGE’s work to compile data were previously reported by Wired and CNN.
Palantir, which was founded in 2003 by Alex Karp and Mr. Thiel and went public in 2020, specializes in finding patterns in data and presenting the information in ways that are easy to process and navigate, such as charts and maps. Its main products include Foundry, a data analytics platform, and Gotham, which helps organize and draw conclusions from data and is tailored for security and defense purposes.
In an interview last year, Mr. Karp, Palantir’s chief executive, said the company’s role was “the finding of hidden things” by sifting through data.
Palantir has long worked with the federal government. Its government contracts span the Defense Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During the pandemic, the Biden administration signed a contract with Palantir to manage the distribution of vaccines through the C.D.C.
Mr. Trump’s election in November boosted Palantir’s stock, which has risen more than 140 percent since then. Mr. Karp, who donated to the Democratic Party last year, has welcomed Mr. Trump’s win and called Mr. Musk the most “qualified person in the world” to remake the U.S. government.
At the I.R.S., Palantir engineers joined in April to use Foundry to organize data gathered on American taxpayers, two government officials said. Their work began as a way to create a single, searchable database for the I.R.S., but has since expanded, they said. Palantir is in talks for a permanent contract with the I.R.S., they said.
A Treasury Department representative said that the I.R.S. was updating its systems to serve American taxpayers, and that Palantir was contracted to complete the work with I.R.S. engineers.
Palantir also recently began helping Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s enforcement and removal operations team, according to two Palantir employees and two current and former D.H.S. officials. The work is part of a $30 million contract that ICE signed with Palantir in April to build a platform to track migrant movements in real time.
Some D.H.S. officials exchanged emails with DOGE officials in February about merging some Social Security information with records kept by immigration officials, according to screenshots of the messages viewed by The New York Times.
In a statement, Tricia McLaughlin, a D.H.S. spokeswoman, did not address Palantir’s new work with the agency and said the company “has had contracts with the federal government for 14 years.”
Palantir representatives have also held talks with the Social Security Administration and the Department of Education to use the company’s technology to organize the agencies’ data, according to two Palantir employees and officials in those agencies.
The Social Security Administration and Education Department did not respond to requests for comment.
The goal of uniting data on Americans has been quietly discussed by Palantir engineers, employees said, adding that they were worried about collecting so much sensitive information in one place. The company’s security practices are only as good as the people using them, they said. They characterized some DOGE employees as sloppy on security, such as not following protocols in how personal devices were used.
Ms. Xia said Palantir employees were increasingly worried about reputational damage to the company because of its work with the Trump administration. There is growing debate within the company about its federal contracts, she said.
“Current employees are discussing the implications of their work and raising questions internally,” she said, adding that some employees have left after disagreements over the company’s work with the Trump administration.
Last week, a Palantir strategist, Brianna Katherine Martin, posted on LinkedIn that she was departing the company because of its expanded work with ICE.
“For most of my time here, I found the way that Palantir grappled with the weight of our capabilities to be refreshing, transparent and conscionable,” she wrote. “This has changed for me over the past few months. For me, this is a red line I won’t redraw.”
Alexandra Berzon, Hamed Aleaziz and Tara Siegel Bernard contributed reporting.
~~~~~~~
Palantir and Data
Trump Wants to Merge Government Data. Here Are 314 Things It Might Know About You. • April 9, 2025
Alex Karp Has Money and Power. So What Does He Want? • Aug. 17, 2024
Palantir Shares Go Up in Wall Street Debut • Sept. 30, 2020
Sheera Frenkel is a reporter based in the San Francisco Bay Area, covering the ways technology impacts everyday lives with a focus on social media companies, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, Telegram and WhatsApp.
A version of this article appears in print on June 2, 2025, Section B, Page 1 of the New York edition with the headline: Palantir Tapped to Compile Americans’ Personal Data. Order Reprints | Today’s Paper | Subscribe
See more on: Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Politics, Homeland Security Department, Donald Trump
I will end this post by sharing this relatively brief discussion on Alazeera’s, The Take published last night.
"Mr. Trump could potentially use such information to advance his political agenda by policing immigrants and punishing critics, Democratic lawmakers and critics have said. Privacy advocates, student unions and labor rights organizations have filed lawsuits to block data access, questioning whether the government could weaponize people’s personal information."
I know from first hand knowledge that anybody who is part of the autocracy can weaponize your personal information. The Constitution and Bill of Right be damned, if they take it upon themselves to hold you in coercive detention until you break. It is a one sided relationship, as with all who are narcissistic psychopaths. You ever notice that their "business" never includes their name, address and personal information?