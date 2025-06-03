Dear Subscribers, if you are receiving this post by email please note that it is too long to be read in its entirety. As such, please click on the title above to read it in full on Substack. Thank you.

If you are resident in the U.S. please note the following important information which was posted by Capitolhunters on X, May 30th, 2025. But first, please see these previous related tweets posted on X by Capitolhunters on April 14, 2025:

capitolhunters m @capitolhunters Apr 14 • 3 tweets • 2 min read • Read on X Let's finally acknowledge the threat: Palantir, the data-surveillance company founded by Peter Thiel, is placing overtly fascist recruiting ads at colleges. Palantir is now combing through your IRS data. Thiel's loyal lieutenants hold key government spots - including the VP. 1/ Why is Palantir invoking "a moment of reckoning", a cultural decline, so Palantir must "ensure America's future" and "build to dominate"? Because they are looking for recruits willing to do illegal acts. To use the power they now have. Think who this ad would appeal to. 2/ Independent journalists have warned about tech fascism for years. This account too, because Thiel was so tied to Jan 6. Thiel's proteges promoted it. Thiel's pet Senators let the attack proceed. He wanted power in 2021. He has it now. Report on it. 3/ Unroll available on Thread Reader

The information in the following thread on X is what inspired this blog:

"Exactly as predicted, now that DOGE has scraped all your personal data from government agencies, it is being given to Peter Thiel's Palantir." – Capitolhunters

capitolhunters @capitolhunters May 30 • 14 tweets • 5 min read • Read on X Exactly as predicted, now that DOGE has scraped all your personal data from government agencies, it is being given to Peter Thiel's Palantir. It was always going to be Peter, who dreamed of dictatorship for decades, patiently built up his "political project" to seize power. 1/ The NYT doesn't say HOW it was decided to give Palantir all your personal data, only that it was a no-bid contract directed by "Elon Musk's DOGE". (DOGE was always a project of Peter's too.) But Thiel had installed a protege to do just this. 2/

nytimes.com/2025/05/30/tec… [Note: I have replicated the NY Times article in full below.] One of Trump's first actions as president was to install Greg Barbaccia, a longtime Palantir employee, as US Federal Chief Information Officer, with power to direct US software systems. This account called it: he was there to give Palantir your data. 3/ Everyone should have been on alert, because Greg Barbaccia was such as bizarre choice as our CIO - an ex-Army guy who did "physical security" and "executive protection" for Palantir. And yet Trump hired him 4 days after inauguration. He was pre-planned. 4/ It cannot be emphasized enough that all of these unfolding horrors were clear from the onset. People talked about their plans. Loyalists to Palantir and other tech firms were salted throughout government. They advertised for more - for young fascists. 5/ Unroll available on Thread Reader The fact that journalists are reporting that Elon Musk has "stepped away from government" and is "done with DOGE" is malpractice - it's repeating lies. The DOGE effort is not over. It is just beginning. The pieces are in place. The "rip" is done. Now comes the "replace". 6/ This account covers Peter Thiel because of his deep ties to January 6. He launched the alt-right influencers who promoted it - in 2016. He built the Senators who delayed the vote, Cruz and Hawley - from 2008. Peter is very, very patient, and it works. Journalists look away. 7/ @mikegroccia The split seemed most likely to come over education and "morality" (marriage/drugs/porn). The religious right ("Olds") are ordinary reactionaries, looking to an imagined past. The techbros ("News") are futurists, looking to a sci-fi fantasy of domination. Not natural allies. @drmicheleross Correction: JD Vance's one independent, non-Thiel-funded law job was only for 8 months, not for 2 years. Unroll available on Thread Reader @zlatinna22 Correction: JD Vance's one post-law-school job not funded by Peter Thiel lasted 8 months, not 2 years. Unroll available on Thread Reader https://x.com/capitolhunters/status/1734245728128799143 @Legal_Ministry It's hard to pick out what is plausible from sci-fi fantasies. Remember also that Karp, Thiel and most of the VC set are not engineers or even programmers, they are would-be philosophers who got lucky with investments in the early 2000s and cruised on cheap capital ever since. @Legal_Ministry Peter Thiel's set believe that government should be vested in a small set of elites or even a unitary dictator. They hate democracy. Even if they can't achieve a tenth of what they think they can, they'll do tremendous damage trying. It's easy to break things, hard to build. @Legal_Ministry But honestly, if you work on law and religious, keep your eye on the "religious liberty" legal advocacy groups who are also extremely patient and waiting in the wings: Becket, ADL, First Liberty, Thomas More Society. They were deep in Jan 6 too and they have demands now on Trump. @Legal_Ministry The Trump-Leonard Leo spat doesn't seem like a split in interests between those too, though, it's just Trump complaining about Leo's performance - that Leo couldn't deliver the Supreme Court to him after all.

Is the foregoing what Musk was signalling to when he said, “This is not the end” as he left DOGE?

The following is the text for the article referenced above as published by The New York Times.

I will end this post by sharing this relatively brief discussion on Alazeera’s, The Take published last night.

