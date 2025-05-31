Aaron Maté’s engaging interview with Dr. Myriam François is a must watch and listen.

The following is the description for the interview.

This week on The Tea with Myriam Francois, journalist and critic of U.S. foreign policy Aaron Maté joins us for a deep dive into Palestine, ‘Jewishness,’ and the media narratives around them. As a Jewish voice opposing Israel’s violence, he’s been dismissed and sidelined — but he’s not backing down.

From the devastation in Gaza to the discourse in Washington, Maté thoughtfully explores how identity can be instrumentalized, how definitions of antisemitism are being reshaped in politics, and why solidarity with Palestinians is not only compatible with Jewish identity — but essential to its integrity.

🛑 Zionism vs. Judaism – What happens when a political project lays claim to a religious identity?

🛑 Hasbara 2.0 – Israel’s PR machine and the manufacturing of moral consent.

🛑 Gaza and Genocide – Is the world finally waking up to reality?

🛑 Jewish Identity Under Siege – What happens when dissenting Jews are cast out?

This episode is a deep dive into the identity politics of empire — and the people refusing to be used by it.

00:00 – Intro: Who Gets to Be a Truth Teller?

01:40 – Meet Aaron Maté: Journalist & Skeptic

03:25 – The War on Journalism & Narrative Control 06:10 – Independent Media vs Corporate Gatekeeping

09:45 – Syria, Douma & Media Complicity

13:05 – Investigating the OPCW Cover-Up

16:20 – Censorship and “Conspiracy” Labels

19:30 – Russiagate: What Really Happened?

23:15 – Trump, Russia, and the Media Circus

26:40 – Was the 2016 Election “Hacked”?

30:10 – Why Russiagate Helped Trump 33:05 – When Democrats Became Hawks

36:40 – Foreign Policy as Domestic Distraction

40:00 – Ukraine War and U.S. Double Standards

44:15 – How the Media Frames War 47:30 – Selective Outrage on Human Rights

51:00 – Israel, Gaza, and Media Silences

55:30 – The Myth of U.S. Moral Superiority

58:45 – How Censorship Works Today 01:02:00 – Lessons for the Left: Media & Messaging

01:05:40 – Being a Target: Smears & Character Attacks

01:09:00 – Final Thoughts: Truth, Power & Integrity

01:11:30 – Outro & Support Independent Media

