There has been global outrage at President Donald Trump’s dangerous fantasy of ethnically cleansing the entire population of the Gaza Strip to Jordan and Egypt and then turning Gaza into a luxury playground that the United States would “own.”

Trump asserted that because Gaza is a “demolition site” – no thanks to more than 15 months of Biden administration-backed Israeli bombing – Palestinians would be eager to leave a territory that he deems unlivable.

The idea was greeted with glee by Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who stood grinning next to Trump as he made the announcement following their White House meeting on Tuesday.

However, amid consternation and shock, Trump’s plan quickly unraveled as it emerged that senior administration officials had no idea the president’s announcement was coming.

There had been no serious discussion or preparation within the government for a plan that is morally depraved, a flagrant violation of international law and wildly impracticable.

But Israeli and American desires to ethnically cleanse both Gaza and the occupied West Bank keep resurfacing, since expulsion of the Palestinians from their homeland is the essence of Zionism.

We will be joined today by someone who knows the present reality of Gaza very well to talk about the situation there and what it will really take to rebuild it. Asem Alnabih is an engineer and PhD researcher and he serves as the spokesperson for the Gaza City Municipality.

He is also a regular contributor to The Electronic Intifada and was a close friend of Professor Refaat Alareer.

This week, Alnabih helped locate and move Refaat’s body from the temporary site where he and several family members were buried after Israel murdered them in December 2023, to a permanent cemetery in Shujaiya, the beloved neighborhood where Refaat was born.

Nora Barrows-Friedman will catch us up on some of the latest developments across Palestine in her news brief, and in his report Jon Elmer will analyze the Qassam Brigades’ show of strength during the fourth handover of prisoners in Gaza.

Please join Nora, Jon, Ali Abunimah, Tamara Nassar and Asa Winstanley for all this and more.

