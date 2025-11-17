By DROP SITE NEWS • November 17, 2025

Israel kills a child in Shujaiya, and two others are killed over the weekend in Gaza. New report finds nearly 100 Palestinians have died of torture and medical neglect in Israeli custody since October 7, 2023. The UN Security Council is expected to vote today on a U.S.-drafted resolution that would establish an international stabilization force in Gaza. EU ponders training Palestinian police. Indonesia mulls sending troops to Gaza. Israeli troops shoot dead a 15-year-old in the West Bank and refuse to return his body. Trump changes his tune and calls for House Republicans to release the Epstein files. Bangladesh sentences former PM Sheikh Hasina to death. Israel bombs southern Lebanon, killing one, and fires on UN peacekeepers. Chinese military maneuvers are conducted in the contested Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands. Sudanese and Russian militaries report territorial gains. Colombian airstrikes in the Amazon.

This is Drop Site Daily, our new, free daily news recap.

A Palestinian child was killed by Israeli fire in the Shujaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, according to Al-Araby TV.

The bodies of 17 Palestinians arrived at hospitals in Gaza over a 72 hour period, the Gaza Ministry of Health announced on Sunday, including two killed in new Israeli attacks and 15 recovered from under the rubble. At least three Palestinians were wounded. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 is now 69,483 killed, with 170,706 injured.

Since October 11, the first full day of the ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 266 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 635, while 548 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the Ministry of Health.

Nearly 100 Palestinians have died in Israeli custody since the start of Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza, according to a new report by Physicians for Human Rights-Israel. The report documents 94 cases between October 7, 2023, and August 2025. Of these, 68 were from the Gaza Strip and 26 were from the occupied West Bank or held Israeli citizenship. At least 46 Palestinians died in Israel Prison Service facilities, and 52 more died in military custody. Physical violence, including bruising, rib fractures, internal organ damage and intracranial haemorrhage has been a leading cause of death, followed by chronic medical neglect or denial and severe malnutrition. The report said the actual number of Palestinians who have died in Israeli custody is likely significantly higher, given the Israeli military’s practice of enforced disappearances. No one implicated in the cases has been held accountable to date. “This unprecedented toll, together with extensive findings and evidence of deaths caused by torture and medical neglect, points to a deliberate Israeli policy of killing Palestinians in custody,” the report said.

The Palestinian Presidency issued a statement that summoned the international community, and the U.S. in particular, to pressure Israel to allow prefabricated houses, tents, and shelter supplies into Gaza, as this weekend’s winter storms have wreaked havoc on an already vulnerable Gaza population. The statement said that “dilapidated and torn” tents cannot shield displaced people from rain and cold, leaving children, women, and the elderly at grave risk of exposure-related illness and death. It called for Israel to remove its restrictions on aid, a call that echoes similar pleas from Eyad Amawi (a Gaza humanitarian official), who said on Friday: “Gaza needs housing. Gaza needs to save what can still be saved.”

The UN Security Council is expected to vote on a U.S.-drafted resolution today that would establish an international stabilization force in Gaza. In a statement on Sunday, Palestinian factions, including Hamas, opposed the measure and called it “an attempt to impose international guardianship over Gaza and promote a vision biased toward the occupation.” The statement also stressed the “rejection of any clause related to disarming Gaza or infringing upon the Palestinian people’s right to resistance and self-defense.” The resolution is opposed by Russia, China and several Arab countries. The resolution also calls for a “credible pathway” to Palestinian statehood. On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to oppose any attempt to establish a Palestinian state. On disarmament of Palestinian resistance groups, Netanyahu said “Either this will happen the easy way, or it will happen the hard way.”

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff plans to meet directly with Hamas chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya, according to the New York Times. They previously met in October, a meeting at which Witkoff offered his condolences to al-Hayya, whose son was killed when the Israeli military bombed his residence in Doha. Neither side has confirmed the upcoming meeting, and the date for the meeting is not yet fixed.

Indonesia says it has trained up to 20,000 soldiers for deployment to Gaza as part of the “international stabilization force,” Reuters reported. Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin stressed that the troops are not being prepared to disarm Hamas, saying their duties would center on “health and construction.” Further discussions are expected when Jordan’s King Abdullah visits Jakarta later this week.

The EU is considering a proposal to train 3,000 Palestinian police officers from Gaza, as reported by Reuters. A document prepared for EU foreign ministers ahead of their Nov. 20 meeting reviews options for supporting Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan, including this police training. The police training outfits would not include provisions for police funding, as Palestinian police are expected to be on the payroll of the Palestinian Authority. The paper also weighs expanding EU border monitoring in Rafah to other border crossing points.

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif and Jordan’s King Abdullah met in Islamabad on Saturday, and discussed their joint opposition to any forced displacement in Gaza. Sharif’s office said both leaders showed “unanimity of views” and “zero tolerance for any displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.” The nations agreed to further coordination among the eight Arab-Islamic states working with Washington on the Gaza ceasefire plan.

A shadowy outfit called Al-Majd has been charging Palestinians $1,500–$2,700 to leave Gaza, directing families onto buses that crossed Karam Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) out of Gaza before flying them out of Ramon Airport in Israel on charter flights to Indonesia, Kenya and South Africa. Passengers told Haaretz they weren’t told the destination, Haaretz reported. The group is reportedly run by Israeli-Estonian national Tomer Janar Lind and appears to be entirely unregistered, yet was referred to the Israeli army by Israel’s newly formed “Voluntary Emigration Bureau” to help coordinate departures—a setup Palestinian officials say exploited desperate families and functioned as a displacement pipeline.