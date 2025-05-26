All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
14h

Thanks for this important article, Azra.

We in the west should reflect on how we may have similarly been brainwashed the way Israelis have. We're told that the situation between Israel and Palestine is complicated. We're told that if we oppose this genocide we're anti-semitic. Some people actually believe this stuff. And even those of us who don't, I wonder what we've come to believe in the same way.

"An overwhelming majority of Israeli Jews support the transfer of Palestinians from Gaza, according to a poll by Pennsylvania State University.

The survey, conducted in March and published by Haaretz newspaper on Thursday, found that 82 percent of Israeli Jews support the forced expulsion of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Perry Simms's avatar
Perry Simms
2h

What Pissrael does is NOT my problem.

What *MY* government does, *IS* my problem.

Pissrael bombing someone? Not my problem. My taxes paying for it? That's a problem.

Ukraine shelling their own citizens in 2015? Not my problem. My taxes paying for it? Problem.

The unending stream of crimes committed under color of law by state agents calling themselves my 'servants'.... MY PROBLEM.

... all this talk about what some OTHER government does?

Not my problem.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Azra Dale
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture