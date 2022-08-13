Do you think 3 year-olds should be taught "Relationship and Sexuality Education" (RSE) in school? That is exactly what the Welsh Government intends for innocent, impressionable young children.

In this video, UK Column's Brian Gerrish interviews Kim Isherwood with regard to protecting children from the "Relationship and Sexuality Education" compulsory curriculum in Wales.

Kim is one of the founders of Public Child Protection Wales (PCPW) which is spearheading a coalition against the Welsh Government for the implementation of the Curriculum and Assessment (Wales) Act (2021). 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐱𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐑𝐒𝐄) 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐧𝐨 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐩𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐭.

This is a radical piece of legislation which should concern everyone. Please listen to the interview by clicking on the image below.

Public Child Protection Wales (PCPW) "are a group of individuals consisting of Welsh Assembly members, child abuse survivors, therapists and concerned parents." What follows is some of the information from their website.

In 2017, the governments of the UK unanimously signed an agreement to deliver a new form of sex education into schools. It has various titles throughout the U.K., Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE) being one of them. The arguments in favour of overhauling the previous curriculum were convincing, after all, which caring parent would not want to educate their child about the potential harm of STIs, unwanted pregnancy and the dangers of online pornography? And who wants their child to be ignorant of the radical physical and emotional changes that puberty will cause in their body? The same would apply to discouraging a child from discrimination against others. Most parents would be mortified. So, what could go wrong with such a well-meaning and comprehensive educational tool? In theory, nothing. Parents should be able to fold their arms and feel confident in the educational process, relieved that much of the information they have passed on to their child in this regard will be sensibly and effectively fleshed out by the teachers they know and trust.



Below is the framework accepted by our governments, the people we trust to act in the best interest of its people, most important of all the future generations. Age 0-4 “enjoyment and pleasure when touching one’s own body, early childhood masturbation”, Childhood masturbation does exist but these families need support, children do not need encouragement nor should this be normalise, it is sometimes a sign of abuse. As part of safeguarding a child is expected to “differentiate between “good” and “bad” secrets”; firstly, a child cannot differentiate between a good or bad secret, they simply know what adults tell them, never should you ever ask a child to keep a secret. (pg 38-39)

One of the attitudes 0-4-year olds will have is “the feeling that they can make their own decisions” (pgs. 38-39) children under four years of age?



It gets worse the older they get, age 6-9 “sexual intercourse” (pg 42). We are told it is evidence based but much of it reference back to themselves and some not English, making it difficult for the average educator to question or trace back (that is if they question at all. Something we have discovered along this journey is most educators fail to question). Living under a devolved Government who is supposed to act in the best interest of Wales, one struggles to see how any global policy could be applicable. UNESCO International guidance on sexuality education 2018 Moving forward to 2018 we have the revised version, UNESCO (2018) (please see statement 1.3 in this document, it explains it is a revised version). This document also tells you it is part of the 2030 global agenda.appropriate. Biology and Safeguarding can be generalised, but sex cannot. Here we have a rights-based approach starting from age 5 instead of birth, it sounds lovely but pleasure, consent, bodily rights & sexual rights for a child is a huge no from us. Sexual rights? from birth? you heard such nonsense? Now might be a good time to check out your child’s sexual rights. It speaks a lot of age appropriate and developmental sex education; this is an echo of the WHO (2010). According to mencap.org (2018), 4.6% of children in mainstream schools in Wales have Special Educational Needs (SEN), less than 10% attend special schools, with many more waiting diagnoses, some often go without diagnosis. This dissolves the argument for age appropriate. Biology and Safeguarding can be generalised, but sex cannot. This document tells you it is evidence based. It is based on 87 studies with a third of those from third world countries, over 40 studies were carried out in the states, and a wealth of it is drawn from aids and HIV research. We live in a devolved country where we have policies based on our needs. The importance of tailoring our children’s services is a grounding principle of our youth justice system. The Criminal Justice System is governed by the Westminster Government yet the services which are the functions of the system are devolved, we recognise the need for local solutions to local problems there but all that work seems to dissolve when put next to the idea of a global sex education system whereby the research is wholly irrelevant. That expels the claim of “evidence based”. It is evidenced for those people, but it is not evidenced for us in Wales. JUST REMEMBER THE IDEOLOGY BEHIND THIS EDUCATION, THEY BELIEVE IT SHOULD BEGIN FROM BIRTH. ITS MANDATED AGAINST PARENTS WISHES FROM AGE THREE!!! What's been going on around the UK? A year later we discover 242 schools in England had began to pilot a scheme which included self-stimulation for children as young as four. On further investigation we found it was part of the “All About Me” package from the United Nations (UN). There are many articles online, from Surrey to Warwickshire, there was uproar from the parents and that piece was removed overnight. This is a clear demonstration of how these resources and policies can switch, change, or take a long time to fight. While we waste time on current contents, they are passing legislation to mandate from age three. Do you trust these policies and resources will remain appropriate the entire time that legislation is in force? The last time education act was changed was 20 years ago. We were operating under the WHO (2010) framework just two years ago, the same document the UK Government signed us up to after much pressure from lobbyist groups. In short, do NOT TRUST A POLICY CHANGE, we must fight the legislation which mandates this over parental rights, preventing the parent carer from acting in the child’s best interest and be the judge as to what is age appropriate. It is time the adults shouldered the responsibility of sex education in the form of appropriate safeguarding. Scotland Scotland seems to be well underway with its sex education, they are not afraid to hide it either, published online for all to see. It is supposed to be healthy but John Swinney; dept first Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Education has no problem with advertising threesomes for girls, facial ejaculation, bondage, porn and prostitution. The images used had to be pixelated for the evening news, but it is fine for the classroom. The only person seemingly vocal on this issue is Richard Lucas, leader of the Scottish family party. Richard has challenged them over and over, but they refuse to back down, there was an incident where they forbid him to speak about its contents in a room full of adults but again its deemed appropriate for children. (Continued here.)



Please also take a good look at the Resources page on the Public Child Protection Wales website which sets forth the various documents which the Welsh Government is relying upon for their heinous Relationship and Sexuality Education (RSE) compulsory curriculum.

PCPW recently won the first stage of their legal challenge against the Welsh Government when the High Court granted permission for Judicial Review in R. (ISHERWOOD and OTHERS v WELSH MINISTERS) "to hear the challenge on the basis that:

"[𝐭]𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞𝐬 𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐟 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐱 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐡 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐧."

In spite of the High Court decision to allow Public Child Protection Wales to proceed with their legal action, the Welsh Government plans to commence their Relationship and Sexuality Education curriculum in September without any parental opt-out. As a result, PCPW have had to take pre-emptive action.

Press Release 28 June 2022 SUCCESSFUL PARENTS OF JUDICIAL REVIEW SEEKING TO BAN NEW RELATIONSHIP & SEX EDUCATION IN SCHOOLS FACE NEW BUREAUCRACY! Despite In May, a High Court declared the Government’s plans involve “the consideration of complex constitutional matters with potentially very significant consequences for both parents and children”, Court administrators in Cardiff have decided to delay scheduling the case till after the start of the new academic year. Further, the London-based Queen’s Counsel instructed by the Government is not available till early November! In view of the High Court Judge’s deep concerns over the proposals, claimants representing some 5,000 concerned parents across Wales have written to the Welsh Government with two demands: a) their agreement not to implement the new RSE curriculum until after the High Court Judicial Review has been heard and decided, or b) to proceed with the proposals, but until Judgement has been made, to maintain the time-honoured right for parents to withdraw their child from RSE lessons, and other school events, such as Collective Worship where the RSE syllabus might be featured. Kim Isherwood, a parent of two boys aged 13-17 from Port Talbot, and one of the Claimants, said: “We believe the Welsh Government should respect any Order of the High Court, and should not seek to prejudge the outcome of any decision. We have therefore written to the Government to obey the ‘spirit’ of the Judgment handed down by Mr Justice Turner until the Judicial Review decision is known. “Further, there are hundreds of barristers in England and Wales, and for the Government to hold up democracy in order for one particular barrister to oversee their case is simply wrong. Parents demand Ministers tell the legal department to instruct another barrister so that the Judicial Review can proceed without delay. This is the sort of bureaucracy which makes the electorate mad, and Ministers should put it right immediately. “It is also clear that administrators in Cardiff have not taken on board the seriousness of the issues concerned, and should urgently seek dates from both parties for July or August – ahead of the start of term. This is about our children and their futures.” In April, parents sought a Judicial Review to remove RSE from the ‘mandatory element’ of the The Curriculum and Assessment (Wales) Act 2021 which starts this September, after years of campaigning and petitioning the Government, but being ignored. The RSE proposals includes sex education down to age three, the denial of parental withdrawal, and the promotion of Trans Ideology. On May 27, Mr Justice Turner sitting at the Royal Courts of Justice granted the parents’ request. In his ruling he said: “The issues raised on behalf of the claimants involve the consideration of complex constitutional matters with potentially very significant consequences for both parents and children. The response of the defendants, although not without force, is not so obviously determinative of the issues as to justify the refusal of permission.” Campaigners, including parents of gay and lesbian children, and Trans-parents, stress they are not against safeguarding or age-appropriate biology being taught. They also fully support minority rights in terms of welfare and freedom of choice. Parents have instructed leading Human Rights Barrister Paul Diamond to spearhead the Judicial Review. He will argue that the case raises very important legal issues, including the human rights of very young children from the imposition of ideologies that are transient, and culturally variable. At present, parents are crowdfunding to raise an estimated £100,000 legal fees. Parents and members of the public wishing to contribute should visit www.publicchildprotectionwales.org (Continued with contact details here.)

PCPW have all the resources to challenge this, including a first-class legal team. However, they need funds and more public awareness to make this happen.

This weekend, Saturday through Sunday, August 13th and 14th, former UK Column presenter, Lou Collins and friends are holding a Podcast-Athon to help raise funds for Public Child Protection Wales’s ongoing legal action against the woke Welsh Government and their heinous “Relationship and Sexuality Education.”

Lou Collins writes:

This weekend has the craziest line up of guests. DJ legend VIBES will be warming up the crowd for Brian Gerrish, we have Liverpool’s treasure Loz Easeman, James Delingpole, John O’Looney, Alex Thomson. We will be linking up with mums in the US as they are fighting a similar battle, Dave Sumrall from Stop Hate will also be joining us through Saturday night. My dear mate Slip Matt who is DJing in Ibiza on Saturday is coming straight from the airport to the studio to play a set.

If you are able to, please help Public Child Protection Wales to legally remove "relationship and sexuality education" in its perverse form from the compulsory school curriculum in Wales by joining their group, sharing this information and donating to the FundRazr campaign for PCPW's legal action against the woke Welsh Government to remove this harmful legislation.

Thank you for your kind consideration. Together we must stop this truly heinous agenda.

Please join us streaming live on Rumble until late Sunday night:

The end goal of programmes such as “Relationship and Sexuality Education” is to establish sexual rights for children from birth and normalise paedophilia.



May the day of reckoning arrive without delay and stop the Welsh Government, WHO, UN et al from any further implementation of their sinister agenda to sexualise and groom young children.