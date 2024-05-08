I highly recommend watching Ali Abunimah present the research he and other independent journalists have gathered which firmly debunks multi billionaire former Facebook/Meta chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg’s purposefully manufactured film, “Screens Before Silence.”

The following is a reposting of Ali Abunimah’s article as originally published on the Electronic Intifada website which begins with his video analysis of Sandberg’s propaganda film.

Although some may prefer watching Sandberg’s film first, I am glad I listened to Ali Abunimah’s analysis first and then watched the film.

Since I could see how people who do not read alternative media may easily become drawn into Sandberg’s purposefully created propaganda film as it plays on one’s emotions.

In my opinion it is critically important to be aware of the actual complete lack of information about the alleged mass rape by Hamas members on 7 October especially because it is being used to further demonise Hamas and Palestinians along with anyone who is sympathetic to the horrific plight of Palestinians and the people of Gaza.

I recommend watching Sheryl Sandberg’s film, Screams Before Silence on Bitchute by clicking on the image below:

Alternatively you can watch it on YouTube:

Related posts: