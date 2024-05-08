"Debunking “Screams Before Silence,” Sheryl Sandberg’s 7 October “mass rape” film" by Ali Abunimah
I highly recommend watching Ali Abunimah present the research he and other independent journalists have gathered which firmly debunks multi billionaire former Facebook/Meta chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg’s purposefully manufactured film, “Screens Before Silence.”
The following is a reposting of Ali Abunimah’s article as originally published on the Electronic Intifada website which begins with his video analysis of Sandberg’s propaganda film.
Although some may prefer watching Sandberg’s film first, I am glad I listened to Ali Abunimah’s analysis first and then watched the film.
Since I could see how people who do not read alternative media may easily become drawn into Sandberg’s purposefully created propaganda film as it plays on one’s emotions.
In my opinion it is critically important to be aware of the actual complete lack of information about the alleged mass rape by Hamas members on 7 October especially because it is being used to further demonise Hamas and Palestinians along with anyone who is sympathetic to the horrific plight of Palestinians and the people of Gaza.
Debunking “Screams Before Silence,” Sheryl Sandberg’s 7 Oct. “mass rape” film
Ali Abunimah Media Watch 4 May 2024
Last week, billionaire former Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg released Screams Before Silence, which is being promoted as “a documentary film on the sexual violence committed by Hamas” on 7 October 2023.
But it is a total fraud. Seven months after that day, Israel has still not identified a single survivor of the alleged mass rapes on 7 October, nor a single credible eyewitness.
While Israel claims that many Israeli women and even some men were raped and sexually tortured in horrific ways on 7 October, before being killed, not one deceased victim has been identified either.
We debunked the film’s sensational but demonstrably false claims on this week’s Electronic Intifada Livestream and showed how many of the “witnesses” Sandberg interviewed are lying.
You can watch that segment in the video above or in the video embedded in this tweet:
https://twitter.com/intifada/status/1786379829299888592
Uncritical media
There is no forensic evidence to support the rape claims nor does Israel say it has a single video showing the allegedly systematic, widespread and pre-planned sexual attacks actually taking place – even though Israel says it has retrieved tens or even hundreds of thousands of videos and photos from that day.
And yet Sandberg’s film is being heavily promoted by such figures as former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, ostensibly progressive Congressman Ro Khanna and of course the Israeli government.
It is also receiving wide and uncritical coverage in Western media.
Writing in The Washington Post on 29 April, columnist Ruth Marcus urged her readers, “You should watch it and speak out, about how rape and gender violence were deployed as weapons of war. About breasts cut from bodies. About nails driven into a woman’s vagina.”
But as we show, even a UN team which wrote a report largely favorable to Israel, said it could not find any credible evidence for these atrocity claims in the materials presented to it by Israel.
https://twitter.com/TheLeadCNN/status/1785439382981234733
Justifying genocide
Sandberg’s film has become the latest vehicle to push Israel’s claims of mass rape on 7 October – claims that Israel supporters continue to use to either distract from or justify Israel’s ongoing US-armed genocide in Gaza.
Since its release, it has garnered almost 700,000 views on YouTube alone.
We also talked about the latest developments surrounding “Screams without words,” reporter Jeffrey Gettleman’s equally fraudulent New York Times article published in December.
Sandberg has described the Gettleman article as the “definitive piece on the sexual violence” of 7 October.
Despite praising the Times article, many of its sensational claims were omitted from Sandberg’s film – a tacit admission that they were false.
The scandal around the Gettleman article continues to mount.
This week more than 50 tenured professors from top journalism schools wrote to The New York Times, urging the newspaper to “immediately commission a group of journalism experts to conduct a thorough and full independent review of the reporting, editing and publishing processes for this story and release a report of the findings.”
You can find all of The Electronic Intifada’s reporting on the “mass rapes” hoax at this link.
Articles and sources referenced in the video:
‘Yehuda Meshi-Zahav was the Haredi Jeffrey Esptein’, Ynet (15 March 2021)
Meshi-Zahav dies a year after attempting suicide amid rape allegations, The Times of Israel (29 June 2022)
Israeli helicopter shot civilians at 7 October rave, police find, The Electronic Intifada, (19 November 2023)
ZAKA is not a trustworthy source for allegations of sexual violence on October 7, Mondoweiss (30 December 2023)
Family of key case in New York Times October 7 sexual violence report renounces story, says reporters manipulated them, Mondoweiss (3 January 2024)
Watch: NY Times “investigation” of mass rape by Hamas falls apart, The Electronic Intifada (9 January 2024)
Israeli HQ ordered troops to shoot Israeli captives on 7 October, The Electronic Intifada (20 January 2024)
NY Times tries to cover up its 7 October “mass rapes” fraud, The Electronic Intifada (6 February 2024)
UN report launders Israel’s fraudulent “mass rape” propaganda, The Electronic Intifada (7 March 2024)
Kibbutz Be’eri rejects story in New York Times October 7 Exposé: “They were not sexually abused”, The Intercept (4 March 2024)
Mission report Official visit of the Office of the SRSG-SVC to Israel and the occupied West Bank 29 January – 14 February 2024, United Nations Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict (4 March 2024)
Israeli Soldier’s Video Undercuts Medic’s Account of Sexual Assault, The New York Times (25 March 2024)
Israeli source of “executed children” lie admits story was untrue, The Electronic Intifada (27 March 2024)
15 Witnesses, Three Confessions, a Pattern of Naked Dead Bodies. All the Evidence of Hamas Rape on October 7, Haaretz (18 April 2024)
Rami Davidian, Humans of Tel Aviv
I recommend watching Sheryl Sandberg’s film, Screams Before Silence on Bitchute by clicking on the image below:
Alternatively you can watch it on YouTube:
Related posts: