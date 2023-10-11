All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

Oct 11, 2023

"When you emigrate you must have a job awaiting you, and a sponsor. When you sponsor a fiancé to join you in the U.S. or UK you must show the authorities you have enough money in your bank account to support her. But not when they are flooding across the borders.

When you apply for a visa to countries like the U.S. you must list every country you have ever visited. An inspector may even look at your social media posts. But not when you are flooding across the border."

Boy do I know that well. After almost four years of waiting my Thailand husband, who I married in 2019, finally has a visa interview set at the US Embassy in Bangkok. The delays have been myriad and a lot Covid related: they turned down my emergency petition for him to join me in the US on the basis of his medical condition (epilepsy) in January of 2020. Then of course the world shut down and there was no word on his case for eight months. Then it seemed like I was making progress in 2021 but then there was a Covid outbreak right after the vaccine rollout that turned the country retarded and a shut down again for three months. Then they needed updated taxes, but there was an eight month delay in processing mail in taxes (the only way I could do them in my situation) from the IRS. Then since my income had dropped so much due to the pandemic, I needed a joint sponsor. To add insult to inury regarding all of this, technically legal immigrants to the USA are still required to be Covid jabbed as part of the compliance ritual, though I am looking into medical exemptions. Part of the problem is that making things impossible to be legal obviously fosters rampant illegality. Order out of chaos (that they created) the same as it ever was...

