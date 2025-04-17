I recommend watching the Elctronic Intifada livestream which beings at the top of the hour: 1800 Palestine time / 1900 Amman time / 1700 UK / 1800 CET / 11 am CT / 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

As soon we the program starts, you’ll be able to watch on all these platforms using the links below:

Description for The Electronic Intifada is hosting a livestream today

“No one, under the current circumstances, is allowing any humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, and we are not preparing for any such entry.”

So said defense minister Israel Katz this week, reaffirming Israel’s premeditated and calculated use of starvation as a method of genocide.

This comes as the United Nations stated that the Gaza Strip “is now likely facing the worst humanitarian crisis in the 18 months” since Israel’s genocide began, due to Israel’s military attacks, killing of aid workers and deliberate blockade of supplies.

Amande Bazerolle, the emergency coordinator for Doctors Without Borders in Gaza, said on Wednesday that “Gaza has been turned into a mass grave of Palestinians and those coming to their assistance.”

Gaza’s Government Media Office is warning that the besieged territory is spiralling towards “complete humanitarian collapse”

On today’s Livestream, Nora Barrows-Friedman will bring us up to date on the latest news.

We will also welcome back Abed Ayoub, a lawyer and national director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, to talk about how civil rights defenders are fighting back against the Trump administration’s escalating violations of the constitutional rights of citizens and non-citizens alike.

Jon Elmer will cover the latest resistance operations in Gaza and the arrival of a second US aircraft carrier strike group off the coast of Yemen.

Please join Nora, Jon, Ali Abunimah, Tamara Nassar and Asa Winstanley for all this and more.

Thank you for reading, listening to and sharing all our original news and analysis at The Electronic Intifada.

We're an independent publication. Our work is only possible thanks to supporters like you. Please make a gift so we can keep exposing Israel's lies and telling Palestine's stories.