I highly recommend reading the following incredibly well written article by journalist Donald D Jeffries which I have reproduced below for safekeeping.

America 2.0’s Gunboat Dishonesty

By Donald Jeffries • October 26, 2025

Thomas Paine began his classic revolutionary pamphlet Common Sense with “These are the times that try men’s souls.” Imagine what old Tom would think of these times. Our souls are literally on trial; the satanic forces that thoroughly run this world vying against a faith in all that’s good and right, which some of us cling to fiercely.

The Charlie Kirk assassination, or whatever it was, is not going quietly into Dylan Thomas’s good night. Candace Owens alone is seeing to that. Candace has released what certainly look to be authentic texts from Charlie Kirk, written on September 8, two days before he was shot. In one, Charlie declares, “Jewish donors play into all the stereotypes. I cannot and will not be bullied like this. Leaving me no choice but to leave the pro Israel cause.” Now that kind of sentiment simply won’t do. Not in a land like ours, completely subservient to Zionism. So they simply rewrote the history. They do this all the time. Even someone from Turning Point USA, who had been in the private chat and personally saw the damning texts, said publicly that Charlie had “stood with Israel to his last breath.” Then Charlie’s unredacted seven page letter to Netanyahu was released. In it, he expresses the kind of adoration that today’s Right invariably feels for the “chosen.” Except that it was written on May 2.

The trumpeting of Charlie’s predictable genuflecting to Netanyahu was rendered irrelevant by the release of those final texts. This reminded me of how a desperate state controlled media produced a supposed deathbed audio confession from Jack Ruby, in which he swore that he had acted alone. The better evidence, which was captured on clear video, revealed Ruby confessing that “The world will never know the true facts of what occurred, my motives. The people who had so much to gain, and had such an ulterior motive for putting me in the position I’m in will never let the true facts come aboveboard to the world.” When a reporter then asked him, “Are these people in very high positions Jack?” Ruby replied, “Yes.” Ruby’s brother Earl was on hand to verify that the mob connected nightclub owner had acted alone. Oswald’s brother Robert toed the official line, too. They can’t find a disloyal brother in this case, because Charlie Kirk was an only child. Maybe an ambitious cousin?

Now they have found video of Charlie’s Chief of Staff pretty much scurrying away from the area as soon as the shot was fired. Seems like strange behavior to me, but then again I am an incorrigible Thought Criminal. It’s important to look at Charlie Kirk himself. As I’ve said before, it’s pretty hard for an eighteen year old to convince billionaires to back his pet project. Most of us don’t know a single billionaire. How did young Charlie draw the attention of more than one? Then there are the usual contradictory bits of information found via internet searches. For instance, it is claimed that there aren’t clear results for a Charles or Charlie James Kirk, aged 31, born in either Illinois or Arizona. Then there was the book on the Kirk assassination, which was posted with a publication date of September 9, one day before the shooting. Amazon blamed it on “technical issues.” We have seen these same kinds of “technical issues” in the Sandy Hook case, Boston Bombing, and other widely reported events.

Our intrepid FBI director, Kash Patel, lashed out at those who are questioning the ridiculous official narrative of Charlie Kirk’s shooting. Naturally, he dismissed them as “conspiracy theorists,” as those running our intelligence agencies have done since that infamous April 1, 1967 CIA memo on “Countering Criticism of the Warren Report.” But then he called them “anarchists.” That’s an interesting adjective to use. Sure, maybe some who see through the absurd official explanation are anarchists, but I think many more aren’t. It’s no wonder that Kash always has that terrified, deer-in-the-headlights look. He’s being asked to defend lots of indefensible things. To declare, with a straight face, that there was no Epstein List. And now, to go even further and claim that actually Epstein didn’t traffic any females, underage or otherwise. But on X, he does a good job of bragging about alleged arrests being made. Alleged criminals being brought to justice. Just none of the Deep State villains we know and love.

Virginia Giuffre’s book has finally been released. In it, she describes being violently raped by a head of state, but doesn’t name him. This is decidedly odd, as in previous testimony she identified the rapist as former Israeli leader Ehud Barak. You know, the guy who spent the night at Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion almost as many times as Epstein spent the night at the Clinton White House. Too bad the guy who signed Epstein in on all those occasions, Mark Middleton, can’t be questioned about this, since he was found hanged with a shotgun blast to the chest. Naturally, the authorities concluded his death was a suicide. What else could they conclude? If Gary Webb can shoot himself twice in the head, Mark Middleton can hang himself and shoot himself at the same time. It’s a Total Corruption thing, you wouldn’t understand. But the message was clear; yes, we are completely in charge. Nothing to see here. Any questions?

Those Epstein victims have kind of disappeared again, after their outside press conference on Capitol Hill in early September. They didn’t really name any names either. But they vowed to provide their own “list.” At some point. Not yet. Maybe in 2028. This is what happens all the time now in America 2.0; a Big Story, which has a very brief shelf life. Nothing ever comes of the disclosures, or the obvious criminal behavior on the part of powerful persons. The stories come fast and furious. Strange rabbis are tunneling up under synagogues. A frightening Antisemitism Awareness Act is passed by Congress but somehow isn’t law yet. Barack Obama is about to be indicted for treason. Donald Trump wants to annex Greenland. And/or Canada. And take back the Panama Canal. Well, let’s just settle for indiscriminately bombing Venezuelan boats. We must stop “narco-terrorism,” after all. It’s almost as dangerous as “islamo- fascism” or “domestic terrorists.” And it’s all part of Making America Great Again.

I’m confused by this whole Venezuela thing. I know we hated the terrible, dreadful Hugo Chavez, although the people in his country seemed to like him. But he’s long and conveniently gone. And what does Venezuela have to do with Israel’s security, anyhow? Since the 1980s, when the neocon movement was born, our foreign policy has revolved exclusively around the interests of Israel. Maybe there is a dangerous sleeper cell of Holocaust Deniers in Venezuela. I remember when that super prison in El Salvador was all the rage south of the border. Who can forget the lovely Kristi Noem teasing the hardened criminals there, in her enticing outfit? Maybe Kristi will be sent on a mission to tease some unsuspecting “narco-terrorists” now. True, all they’ve caught so far is a Trinidadian fisherman or two. But Trinidadian fishermen can lead to Venezuelan “narco-terrorists.” Or so I’ve heard. All I know is that it must be part of our beloved Trumpenstein’s America First policies.

We are in the midst of yet another government shutdown. This happens all the time now. Both awful, carbon copy political parties argue over the Continuing Resolution to continue funding our unproductive but very, very expensive federal government. Socialism Without Services costs a lot. Will EBT benefits be cut off? Will USAID be able to waste our money as lavishly as usual? Will purple haired gender fluid teachers make new TikTok videos about it? I don’t make predictions, but they always get things settled at the last minute. As dramatically as possible, like those regular 2 and 1/2 counts in pro wrestling. Keep the Sheeple on the edge of their seats. I wouldn’t worry about it. Well, not any more than you should worry about having evil eugenicists control your lives. And that doesn’t appear to bother too many people. Just forget about it, and look forward to the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. Anyone named Bad Bunny is bound to put on a memorable, wholesome show.

How long can a civilization run, when it is powered exclusively by official lies? When the people are never told the truth? How do we compare to the Soviet Union in the 1950s? How could they possibly have been worse than America 2.0? We don’t need a tangible Siberia to banish naysayers to. Here, we can just “cancel” them. Make it impossible for them to climb the ladder, to earn enough money to lead a decent life. Make it difficult to forge relationships, or to find love. To find shelter. To buy food. The bottom half of America has less than one percent of the collective wealth. This is an untenable situation for a supposedly First World country. We already look like a Banana Republic. Why not just embrace the Third World standard? Trumpenstein is doing his part, increasingly taking on the aspect of one of those Tin Pot dictators we installed in so many smaller countries. And we are embracing our roles as peasants.

They don’t even bother to release dishonest reports any more. No more Warren Reports, or 9/11 Commission Reports. Where exactly can we find the official “evidence” in the alleged Trump assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania? They killed a perfectly good patsy. He probably had more BlackRock commercials in him. Trump himself isn’t interested in having the alleged shooting investigated. Or in examining why his Secret Service detail failed to protect him. Instead, he’s praised them. Who knows about the second unsuccessful Trump assassin? All we can be sure of is that patsy also starred in a BlackRock commercial. As for Charlie Kirk, I’m still waiting to see that autopsy report. That is if he had one, as required by law. At the risk of being labeled an “anarchist,” there are lots of questions that demand answers. Not that anyone will answer them, or answer them truthfully. America 2.0 is worse than the Mafia at its peak. No principles. No values. Just naked ambition. And lies.

Steve Bannon is stating confidently that Donald Trump will be president in 2028. That would seem constitutionally impossible, but Bannon says “there are ways.” Trumpenstein issued one of his most amazing statements recently, regarding the nonsensical attacks on Venezuela. “We’re gonna kill them, you know? They’re gonna be like, dead.” The leader of the Free World boasted. This wasn’t really unprecedented for our satanic leaders. Barack Obama bragged that “I’m really good at killing people,” and the lovely Hillary Clinton memorably noted, “We came. We saw. He died,” after we assassinated Muammar Gaddafi. They killed him so dead that they vanquished the former spelling of his last name. And now Trumpenstein is bailing out Argentinian farmers. Not struggling American farmers. Sure, it may sound like that’s not an America First thing, but what do I know? I’ve never owned a single MAGA hat.

As for Charlie Kirk, he now has a national day of remembrance in his honor every October 14, his birthday. And Israel, who Charlie claimed to be disengaging from in his last text, now has a Charlie Kirk Square. Now, Donald Trump himself has more Israeli streets named after him, but it’s still pretty impressive. However you look at it, the second Trump administration is shamelessly prioritizing Israel’s interests over our own. They really should just rename their program Israel First. Or Make Israel Great Again. With all the promises Trump made, on which he hasn’t delivered, you have to give him credit for keeping all his promises to his Zionist masters. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth flexes his slew of tattoos, and suggests maybe the U.S. will enter the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the side of Ukraine. More “Woke” Leftists really should have voted for Trump- #Stand With Ukraine! Trump has “evolved” from his campaign promise to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict on “Day One.”

Add the Epstein thing, and the Charlie Kirk thing, to our long, long history of crimes and coverups. The next time the government tells you the truth, it will be the first time since the administration of John F. Kennedy. Call them chronic liars. Habitual liars. Pathological liars. Why would any American believe anything any of them say? From their incredibly insincere campaign ads to their constant grifting for the next election, our allegedly elected leaders are the worst money can buy. I can relate more to anarchism every day. I understand why wide-eyed Kash Patel resents “anarchists.” What authority is there worth our respect in America 2.0? On the contrary, every authority in this collapsing country demands our disrespect. Of course, sometimes we have to obey their often pointless rules and laws, because otherwise we could become more prisoners in the largest penal system the world has ever seen. But they can’t make us like them. Or respect them. We don’t have to learn to love Big Brother.

I’d say we are entering the last stretch here. The Two Minute Warning. Except that I’ve thought we were at the precipice of total collapse for a very long time now. Somehow, what’s left of America continues to stumble about, teetering and without defense. But still (barely) standing. I don’t know how we can continue like this. The plug was pulled on our society years ago. How long can you exist on life support? And none of our horrific leaders are trying to prevent this from happening in the least. In fact, everything they do ensures that it will happen. At some point. Perhaps tomorrow. Perhaps next year. Perhaps a decade from now. Donald Trump was our last hope. An uncouth last hope, but a last hope nonetheless. Instead of trying to restore American industry, and place our country’s priorities first, he’s tearing down half the White House. To build a new ballroom. Undoubtedly the best ballroom ever. That’s “winning” for you. Societal collapse but a damn fine White House ballroom.