All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

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Jaime Jessop's avatar
Jaime Jessop
Feb 24, 2023

Mounties, Molsen Beer, Maple Syrup and pre-booked state-sponsored murder - MAiD in Canada. Pity there's no Not The Nine O'Clock News team around nowadays.

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Michael's avatar
Michael
Feb 24, 2023

The way the "developed" world is going, we will end up having to ask our globalist eugenicist masters for permission live, not just die at their eager hands.

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