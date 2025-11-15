History shows that when arch villain war criminal, Tony Blair appears on the scene the exact opposite of “good” will be the result.

The following is a reposting of a recent article written by experienced war correspondent, Vanessa Beeley.

As Trump fails to disarm the regional Resistance on behalf of “Israel” - Blair is brought in to further pressure Lebanon to disarm the local Resistance

By Vanessa Beeley • November 7, 2025

Information obtained by Al-Akhbar newspaper reveals preparations are underway for a visit by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to Beirut next week. He will head a delegation whose nature and nationality remain unknown, though it is likely to include the team of experts assisting him on the Gaza file. Informed sources stated that Blair will meet with the three presidents, but the dates have not yet been set. The objectives of the visit and any message Blair may be carrying are also unknown. Some circles speculate that he may later be tasked with overseeing the implementation of a new colonial plan intended to be imposed on Lebanon, similar to what is happening in Gaza.

These sources added that they have linked the visit to what the Americans are saying about the future of the situation on Lebanon’s southern border, particularly the project to establish a civilian council to manage the affairs of the southern region. The Americans claim they want to transform this region into an economic zone and an area for tourism, industrial, and agricultural investment. This is very similar to the “Free Trade Zone” plan for Gaza that has been floated periodically for years. Tony Blair’s influence has become more apparent since the fall of Damascus in December 2024 which brought his former security advisor, Johnathan Powell, back into the region to coach and rebrand Jolani and the Takfiri entourage as political Empresarios.

It is no coincidence that, with Blair’s visit looming, the Zionists have increased their bombing campaign in southern Lebanon, targeting villages close to Sour (Tyre) - in Taybeh and Tyr Diba - yesterday, after issuing evacuation demands for civilians to move at least 500 metres away from the designated targets. While claims from the Zionist side are that these are buildings with connection to Hezbollah - it is no different to the bombing campaigns in Gaza that claim to be targeting Hamas while obliterating civilian infrastructure and homes.

The trigger for these events is an open letter from Hezbollah published yesterday 6th November:

In an open letter addressed to His Excellency the President of the Republic, General Joseph Aoun, the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, the Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, and the Lebanese people, Hezbollah emphasized its commitment to national sovereignty. It categorically rejected any attempt to drag Lebanon into new negotiation rounds that serve the interests and aggressive objectives of the Zionist enemy. The party affirmed that the ceasefire declaration of November 27, 2024—which followed the Zionist aggression against Lebanon—constitutes part of the implementation of International Resolution 1701. This declaration obligates the enemy to withdraw beyond the Blue Line. However, as usual, the Zionist entity has continued its violations by land, sea, and air, defying all calls to cease its attacks and persisting in the violation of Lebanese sovereignty without restraint. In its statement, the party indicated that the government, through its hasty decision regarding the “exclusivity of arms,” provided the enemy with an opportunity to exploit the situation and resurrect the issue of disarming the resistance. Hezbollah described this as a national transgression, emphasizing that the weapons that protected Lebanon are not subject to bargaining or negotiation. They stated that such discussions can only occur within a comprehensive national framework, as part of an overall strategy for defending the country. Hezbollah stressed that the Israeli enemy is not only targeting the resistance but also seeks to weaken Lebanon in all its components and impose political and security subservience upon it. It called for a unified national stance against blackmail and aggression, affirming that negotiating with a treacherous enemy supported by the American hegemon will only result in further concessions. The party asserted that the national stance must focus on implementing the ceasefire agreement in its entirety and pressuring the enemy to abide by it, rather than being drawn into new negotiating proposals that pave the way for normalization or compromise Lebanon’s right to resist occupation. In conclusion, Hezbollah affirmed that defending Lebanon “is not a decision of war or peace, but a legitimate right and a national duty in the face of an enemy that imposes war and continues its aggression.” It renewed its pledge to stand alongside the army and the people to protect the land, sovereignty, and national dignity. The letter concluded: “We pledge to our proud people that we will remain steadfast in our position of honor and righteousness, neither wavering nor retreating, as long as there is occupation and aggression on our land, and as long as the pulse of resistance beats in our hearts—a resistance that knows no defeat.”

This week, President Aoun had instructed the Lebanese Armed Forces to intervene to prevent any Zionist incursions into Lebanese territory. On November 6th: An Israeli infantry unit crossed the blue line in the Kroum al-Marah sector, on the outskirts of the town of Meiss el-Jabal, Lebanon. In response the Lebanese army deployed reinforcements to the area, the Israeli infantry unit then retreated back to Israeli territory.

What we are seeing is an increase in frustration from the Trump envoys to the region - economic hawk Tom Barrack and his sidekick Morgan Ortagus. Zionist media has been pushing the narrative that Hezbollah is rebuilding its strength and military capabilities to an unacceptable threat level for “Israel”. Blair’s arrival suggests that Washington is moving to Plan B, perhaps the idea of an ‘international body’ presided over by Blair.

What is very clear, the war against the Resistance Axis is not going to end. It is an existential war that the Resistance fights - to preserve their culture, heritage and independence that rejects the incoming Zionist expansion and supremacy in the region.

These events in Lebanon follow on from the threats issued to the Iraqi Defence Minister, Thabit Al-Abbasi, by the US War Minister Pete Hegseth:

Abbasi reported the warning in a Nov. 2 interview with local media, saying that US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in a call alluded to “imminent military operations” in the region. The following from a report in Amwaj Media.

According to Abbasi, the conversation also involved an explicit US demand that “no faction in Iraq” should intervene in such a scenario. Hegseth is said to have concluded the call with a pointed threat: “This is your final warning—and you know very well how this administration will respond.” Highlighting the apparent gravity of the exchange, Abbasi emphasized that the 11-to-12-minute conversation was held in the presence of Iraq’s top military leadership. The contention over the alleged US warning follows recent reports in Israeli media which claim that “pro-Iran militias” are preparing “long-range missile and drone” attacks on Israel. Israel’s Walla News also suggested that Shiite armed groups may be planning “ground maneuvers” in Israel through Jordan and Syria.

Washington’s project to disarm the Iraqi Resistance factions has also been a failure. Hegseth’s warning suggests an imminent regional escalation.