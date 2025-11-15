All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Explorer's avatar
Explorer
1d

Let's hope that Iran stands with Lebanon and retaliates on IsraHell.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Azra Dale
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Azra Dale
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture