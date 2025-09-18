"Billionaire Bill Ackman convened stormy Israel ‘intervention’ with Charlie Kirk, sources say" by Max Blumenthal
"A comprehensive explanation of why Israel wanted Charlie Kirk dead" by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media
I recommend reading the article by Max Blumenthal linked below along with the one written by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media which references Max’s research in relation to the significant interactions by Netanyahu and other Zionists – including what is referred to as an “intervention” with Charlie Kirk in the Hamptons – prior to his murder.
