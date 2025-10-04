I highly recommend reading the following excellent analysis of the current dystopian reality by

In Hebrew Benjamin Netanyahu Admitted That The Fake ‘Peace Plan’ Was A Ruse.

By The Dissident • September 30, 2025

As I reported in my last article, a look at the fine print of Trump and Netanyahu’s “peace proposal” for Gaza demands Hamas disarm and give up control of Gaza to war criminal Tony Blair and other Zionists.

Now, Netanyahu has admitted in Hebrew that the entire ‘peace deal’ was a ruse intended to shift international pressure away from Israel and onto Israel’s demands on Hamas, and that Israel has no intention of withdrawing from Gaza.

In a video he posted to social media in Hebrew, Netanyahu boasted, “Instead of Hamas isolating us, we turned the tables and isolated Hamas. Now the entire world, including the Muslim and Arab world, is pressuring Hamas to accept the terms we set together with President Trump: to release all our hostages, both living and diseased, while the IDF remains in most of the strip”.

In other words, by his own admission, the deal was intended to get international pressure on Hamas to give up its leverage, while Israel continues the genocide in Gaza.

Netanyahu went on to say, “Who would have believed this? After all, people always say ‘you must accept Hamas’s terms, get everyone out’, the IDF should withdraw, it can also rehabilitate the strip.’ No way that’s not happening”.

He concluded, saying, “And President Trump added that if Hamas refuses, he will give Israel full backing to complete the military operation and eliminate them”.

Indeed, Trump said at his conference with Netanyahu that, “if Hamas does not agree to the plan, Israel will have his full backing to continue to prosecute the Gaza war as it sees fit”.

This shows that Netanyahu is deploying the same deception he always does: to set up a fake deal he has no intention of abiding by, and that he knows Hamas will reject in order to justify the continuation of the genocide in Gaza.

As Responsible Statecraft’s Annelle Sheline put it :

Americans’ support for Israel has plummeted in the past two years, with a majority now opposed to sending additional economic and military aid to Israel, according to a newly released Times/Siena poll. Trump is aware that his party’s unconditional support for Israel is splintering his base. By announcing this plan in a manner that appears largely intended to portray Israel as ready for peace and Hamas as obstructing the deal, he seems determined to reinforce the long-standing Israeli/American narrative that there is “no partner for peace” on the Palestinian side, meaning that Israel must reluctantly continue fighting. When in fact, Hamas has offered multiple deals to end the war which Israel has rejected. With the recent sale of TikTok to pro-Israel billionaire Larry Ellison, Trump seems to think he can wrestle back control of the narrative.

Indeed, this is a strategy, Netanyahu and Israel have used since long before the start of the Gaza genocide.

In 2010, the U.S.-linked intelligence firm Stratfor put out an assessment where it noted :

While Israel has agreed to engage in negotiations with the Palestinians,

It seeks to force the failure of these negotiations by making unrealistic demands and then blame that failure on the Palestinians’ unwillingness to meet those demands. This tactic - demonstrated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s insistence on direct talks without preconditions - enables Israel to appease U.S. and international pressure while showing the world that Israel’s attempts at peace are being sabotaged by Palestinian intransigence.

Throughout the genocide in Gaza, Netanyahu has repeatedly sabotaged ceasefire proposals from Hamas.

The former Israeli hostage envoy Haim Rubinstein told the Times of Israel that, “We later found out that Hamas had offered on October 9 or 10 to release all the civilian hostages in exchange for the IDF not entering the Strip, but the government rejected the offer”.

Biden Administration officials- when out of power- admitted on Israeli TV that Netanyahu repeatedly sabotaged ceasefire agreements with the Times of Israel noting that former U.S. ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew “pointed to the premier’s (Netanyahu) decision in August 2024 to launch a public campaign regarding the importance of Israel remaining in the Philadelphi Corridor border stretch between Egypt and Gaza, which Washington felt was disingenuous and designed to tank the negotiations at a critical point”.

Ilan Goldenberg, a former senior national security advisor for the Biden administration even admitted that “I would get a lot of whispers from old Israeli friends [who said] all the security people are coming out and saying [Netanyahu’s] undercutting it (the ceasefire deal) every step of the way. I start to believe [it] when there’s so much coming out [saying] that he’s clearly a problem. Whereas some of my colleagues didn’t quite see it”.

In January, Trump supposedly pressured Netanyahu to accept a ceasefire deal, which Hamas obliged to and Netanyahu sabotaged.

Inside sources told Haaretz that “Netanyahu is signaling quite clearly that he doesn’t want to move to the next phase (of the ceasefire deal). He’s sending a team without a mandate and without the ability to do anything. Right-wing voters see that we haven’t defeated Hamas, and its operatives are still roaming with weapons. The signs on stages in Gaza during the hostage return events mock Netanyahu and reference his ‘total victory’ slogan, Netanyahu knows he doesn’t have a government if he proceeds with the deal”.

Another source said, “The process is working, hostages are being released, but Hamas is doing this with the expectation of a second stage, leading to a [full] cease-fire and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Once Hamas realizes there won’t be a second stage, they may not complete the first, Hamas isn’t stupid. They see the politicization of the negotiations, the appointment of Netanyahu loyalists Ron Dermer and Gal Hirsch, and the statements from Smotrich and other right-wing ministers threatening to topple the government. They’ll understand where this is headed”.

The New York Times at the time reported that inside Israeli sources acknowledges that Netanyahu did not adhere to the ceasefire agreement, saying:

The current standoff stems in part from Hamas’s accusation that Israel has not upheld its promises for the first phase of the cease-fire. Israel was required to send hundreds of thousands of tents into Gaza, a promise that Hamas says Israel has not kept. Three Israeli officials and two mediators, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter, said that Hamas’s claims were accurate.

Meanwhile, the Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that , “The defense establishment and the IDF say that so far Hamas has not violated the (ceasefire) agreement”.

Despite this, Netanyahu sabotaged the agreement by refusing to move to its second phase- with full backing from the Trump administration.

At the time, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported that Trump “coordinated” his bombing of Yemen with Netanyahu’s sabotaging of the ceasefire agreement because “the Houthis, with their ballistic missiles, are the last Iranian proxy that could most viably threaten Israel immediately in retaliation for a return to war”.

Later in April of this year, the Times of Israel reported that Hamas agreed to “enter a long-term truce with Israel during which it would halt all military operations, including the development of weapons and the digging of tunnels”, “cede governing control of Gaza to an independent body of Palestinian technocrats” and to “have all of the group’s weapons placed in a guarded warehouse”.

In response, “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his opposition to such a deal, asserting that Israel would not agree to end the war and withdraw from Gaza, even if that meant securing the release of all remaining 59 hostages”.

In May, the Trump administration lied to Hamas, telling them they would force a ceasefire if Hamas gave up the American hostage Edan Alexander, and then did not hold up their end of the bargain once Hamas released him.

Journalist Jeremy Scahill reported that , Steven Witkoff told Hamas that if they released “U.S. citizen and Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, the Trump administration would compel Israel to lift the Gaza blockade and allow humanitarian aid to enter the territory” and “Trump would make a public call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and for negotiations aimed at achieving a ‘permanent ceasefire’” but after they released Alexander, the Trump administration threw the deal “in the trash”.

In August, the Times of Israel reported that, Hamas “accepted the ceasefire-hostage release deal proposal that was submitted to the group a day earlier, which sources said involves a 60-day pause and the release of 10 living captives” but Israel, “dismissed the Hamas response and signalled that Israel was moving forward with its plan to take over the Palestinian enclave’s largest city (Gaza city) and transfer its population to the southern Strip”.

In September, Israel bombed Qatar, targeting top Hamas negotiators, including “the office of the lead Hamas negotiator in the ongoing ceasefire talks, Khalil al-Hayya, in addition to other members of the negotiating team”, in order to stop ceasefire talks.

Now, in his latest propaganda trick, Netanyahu pretended to agree to a ceasefire agreement in order to put pressure on Hamas to give up their leverage, while the IDF stays in Gaza.

Knowing that Hamas knows Israel will not adhere to the agreement, he will use this to make it look like Hamas did not agree to a ceasefire in order to justify Trump’s “full backing” of the continued Israeli genocide.

Gila Gamliel, the Science and Technology Minister for the Netanyahu Likud government, admitted that Israel’s intention in Gaza is that, “We will make the Gaza Strip uninhabitable until the population leaves, and the same thing will happen in the West Bank”, and Netanyahu’s fake ceasefire proposal is another part in the propaganda war used to justify this plan.