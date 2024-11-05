The following important information published by Larry Johnson last night although not at all surprising given the obsessions of the crazed war hawks, is deeply concerning.

By Larry C. Johnson • November 4, 2024

Location of US Carrier Strike Groups October 31, 2024

What is the Pentagon thinking? The US aircraft carrier, the Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), reportedly has departed the Persian Gulf and is returning to its home port in the US. In its place, the Pentagon deployed six B-52s to Qatar:

The US Department of Defense has deployed additional air assets to the Middle East amid escalating tensions with Iran and its regional proxies. The Pentagon Press Secretary, Major General Pat Ryder, announced on November 1, 2024, that the Department of Defense had ordered the deployment of new fighter squadrons, tanker aircraft, B-52 long-range strategic bombers, and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers equipped with Aegis ballistic missile defense systems. According to Air & Space Forces Magazine, the combat aircraft deployment will consist of six B-52 bombers and a squadron of F-15E Strike Eagle fighters. The US Central Command confirmed the arrival of B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers from the 5th Bomb Wing of Minot Air Force Base in its area of responsibility on November 3, 2024. They will likely operate from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Tactically, this is insane. If the war between Israel and Iran escalates and the United States decides to get involved, those planes are sitting ducks. I am sure some armchair warriors imagine that the B-52s could be loaded up for a massive strike in Iran — besides being able to drop conventional bombs, the B-52s can deploy cruise missiles. But why do that from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar? Qatar sits on the western shores of the Persian Gulf, just 340 miles from Bandar Abbas, Iran. If the B-52s were being put in place for a possible military option, it would be more secure to land them in Diego Garcia. In fact, during the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, that is exactly where the B-52s were housed.

My guess is that the deployment is nothing more than an act of political theater, a symbolic gesture with no tactical intent. Here’s the problem — do the Iranians know that? Put yourself in the shoes of an Iranian general who has the job of preparing contingencies. A competent professional would have to assume that those planes have a potential hostile intent and the Iranian planners would be tasked to draw up plans for eliminating that threat. Is that what the Pentagon is doing? Trying to bait Iran into attacking US assets?

I am pretty sure that the Iranians are talking to the Russians and asking a simple question — what would Putin do?

