All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

All that has been hidden will be revealed. 🔎

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R. H. Snow's avatar
R. H. Snow
Oct 23, 2023

My God, NO. This is EVIL, they all know it’s EVIL, we all know it’s EVIL and anyone who argues the benefits of killing Babies is EVIL.

I don’t care what the reason. I don’t care what false equivalency, or how inconvenient, or any other straw argument anyone puts in place…

Killing Babies is EVIL.

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Dr Tara Slatton's avatar
Dr Tara Slatton
Nov 18, 2023

As a veterinarian if a colleague used those words to describe euthanizing pets I would be deeply concerned and would advise them to seek help and switch to an area of medicine that didn’t require them to be part of the euthanasia process. People who work at slaughter plants don’t describe it that way. The only people who describe killing animals in terms of emotional highs are hunters. But this DOCTOR is talking about killing people, not hunting large game animals. This is not healthy and it’s not ethical.

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