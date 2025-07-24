I highly recommend watching the video below published July 17th by The What & The Who podcast on YouTube with the following description for their video about the global surveillance state’s disturbing use of Cellebrite:

Join criminal lawyer Nick Hanna as he takes a deep dive into the Israeli intelligence giant, Cellebrite, and the widespread use of its products by law enforcement and spy agencies, militaries and corporations around the world. 0:00 Intro 1:42 What is Cellebrite? 2:17 Cellebrite's close ties with the Israeli army 2:48 What is Unit 8200? 6:21 Cellebrite x Unit 8200 8:22 Involvement in Gaza? 10:44 Use by repressive regimes 12:40 What can Cellebrite products do? 19:30 Use in Australia 33:49 What happens with the data? 36:00 Is Cellebrite collecting all of the data? 41:57 Recommendations 45:13 Outro

The What & The Why is an investigative journalism podcast that covers important issues that you won't hear about in the mainstream media. Please consider subscribing to their recently created YouTube channel.

I recommend watching this video clip with Lowkey speaking about Cellebrite by clicking on the image below posted on Twitter/ X September 5, 2023:

The following current legal case involves data collected by Australian law enforcement using Cellebrite:

Bruce Lehrmann's lawyer queries 'possible destruction' of evidence in Toowoomba rape case Monday, July 21st 2025 Former Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann is facing two charges of rape. (AAP: Jono Searle) A rape case involving former Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann has heard claims about "the possible destruction" of a police hard drive containing evidence relating to the case. The claim by Mr Lehrmann's defence counsel, Zali Burrows, was made during a mention of the matter in the Toowoomba District Court today. "We have received information, which was contained in one of the redacted police notebooks, which raises the possible destruction of exculpatory material, which is basically a hard drive that the police officer in charge placed all the material and evidence on and that subsequently has been damaged and we have made a request for that to be made available for an independent IT interrogation," Ms Burrows told the court. She said the defence wanted the police officer to appear at court later this week for cross-examination. Mr Lehrmann faces two counts of rape, alleged to have occurred in Toowoomba in October 2021. The 30-year-old has been committed for trial on the matter but has not yet been required to enter a formal plea. A pre-trial hearing of the case is due to be held on Friday. Today's hearing came after Mr Lehrmann's lawyer recently lodged an application for a permanent stay of the case against her client. The court today heard that Mr Lehrmann's defence is seeking full disclosure of the cellebrite forensic download report of the complainant's mobile telephone, in an unredacted form. The defence is also seeking unredacted versions of three police notebooks in relation to the case — two notebooks of the investigating officer, Detective Senior Constable Ashlee Ryder, and one notebook of an unknown police officer. The two issues — of the mobile phone report and the police notebooks — will be heard at Friday's hearing. Judge Benedict Power also questioned Ms Burrows about an application she had made last week for the complainant in the matter to be subpoenaed to testify later this week. Ms Burrows said it related only to the complainant's communication with investigating police. But Judge Power pointed out there were restrictions in relation to cross-examination of complainants in sexual assault cases. "On what basis did you think you could simply, without reference to the court, require the complainant to come and give evidence?" Judge Power asked. Ms Burrows then asked to have the request set aside. Judge Power also noted that the defence had sought for the investigating police officer to provide a wide-ranging list of documents including all police notebooks, all police diaries and police reports of the Bruce Lehrmann investigation. Judge Power said the subpoena should be directed, not to the individual officer as it was, but to the commissioner of police. Ms Burrows told the court that the investigation hard drive was in the possession of the police officer. [Continuing reading the full ABC Net Aus report here.]

reb heilweil @rebheilweil on X posted the following July 23rd 2025:

Cellebrite — which sells tech that helps the government unlock phones — announced today that the Justice Department is sponsoring a FedRAMP review for its new cloud business, which could make it even easier for officials to use the company's "digital investigative" tools... 4:39 PM · Jul 23, 2025

Below is a reposting of Celebebrite’s complete press release exactly as it was published on their website, July 23, 2025.

U.S. Department of Justice to Sponsor Cellebrite for FedRAMP ATO July 23, 2025 | Cellebrite TYSONS CORNER, VA July 23, 2025 – Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will serve as the official sponsoring agency for the platform’s pursuit of a FedRAMP High authorization. Cellebrite announced its intent to pursue FedRAMP authorization in 2024. In 2025, Cellebrite Government Cloud (CGC) was reviewed by a Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), and the FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO) prepared a Readiness Assessment Report (RAR), which granted Cellebrite Government Cloud FedRAMP High Ready status. DOJ’s sponsorship is the critical step required for Cellebrite Government Cloud to advance from its current FedRAMP High Ready designation to “In Process” status. This marks a major milestone that significantly accelerates Cellebrite’s compliance journey towards a full Authorization to Operate (ATO). “We are proud to offer our U.S. federal customers reliable, secure and cutting-edge cloud solutions that enhance their investigative processes and expedite their missions,” said Erik Sachwitz, General Manager of Cellebrite Federal Solutions, Inc. “We are grateful to the Justice Department for entrusting us to implement their workflow on the Cellebrite Government Cloud. This milestone marks a significant advancement to our ongoing efforts to deepen our support of U.S. federal agencies.” The Cellebrite Government Cloud will launch with a comprehensive suite of digital investigative tools. The initial offering provides U.S. federal agencies secure access to two of the company’s market-leading solutions: Cellebrite Inseyets, enabling immediate online access to Cellebrite’s latest digital forensics capabilities, and Cellebrite Guardian, for collaborative digital evidence review, sharing and storage. Together, these integrated solutions are designed to deliver greater operational efficiencies, support end-to-end collaboration and strengthen the overall chain of custody to help U.S. federal agencies advance their missions while meeting the scalability and security requirements of national, regional and local public safety customers. By shifting digital investigation workflows to the cloud, agencies and attorneys gain secure, flexible access to evidence from anywhere, while also harnessing advanced analytical capabilities enabled by powerful cloud infrastructure. Demonstrating a commitment to supporting diverse missions and operational environments, Cellebrite ensures agencies will continue to have access to on-premises, hybrid and fully offline solutions, empowering them to operate effectively regardless of their unique requirements. ### References to Websites and Social Media Platforms References to information included on, or accessible through, websites and social media platforms do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained at or available through such websites or social media platforms, and you should not consider such information to be part of this press release. About Cellebrite Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its global customers to protect and save lives by enhancing digital investigations and intelligence gathering to accelerate justice in communities around the world. Cellebrite’s AI-powered Digital Investigation Platform enables customers to lawfully access, collect, analyze and share digital evidence in legally sanctioned investigations while preserving data privacy. Thousands of public safety organizations, intelligence agencies, and businesses rely on Cellebrite’s digital forensic and investigative solutions—available via cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments—to close cases faster and safeguard communities. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, and find us on social media @Cellebrite. Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements This document includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “will,” “appear,” “approximate,” “foresee,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “believe,” “could,” “predict,” “should,” “could,” “continue,” “expect,” “estimate,” “may,” “plan,” “outlook,” “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict, project or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, this marks a major milestone that significantly accelerates Cellebrite’s compliance journey towards a full Authorization to Operate (ATO); and we are proud to offer our U.S. federal customers reliable, secure and cutting-edge cloud solutions that enhance their investigative processes and expedite their missions are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: Cellebrite’s ability to continue advancing its FedRAMP activities to achieve full FedRAMP authorization in a timely manner; Cellebrite’s ability to keep pace with technological advances and evolving industry standards; Cellebrite’s material dependence on the purchase, acceptance and use of its solutions by law enforcement and government agencies; real or perceived errors, failures, defects or bugs in Cellebrite’s DI solutions; Cellebrite’s failure to maintain the productivity of sales and marketing personnel, including relating to hiring, integrating and retaining personnel; intense competition in all of Cellebrite’s markets; the inadvertent or deliberate misuse of Cellebrite’s solutions; failure to manage its growth effectively; Cellebrite’s ability to introduce new solutions and add-ons; Cellebrite’s dependency on its customers renewing their subscriptions and purchasing new subscriptions; the low volume of business Cellebrite conducts via e-commerce; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence; the risk of requiring additional capital to support the growth of its business; risks associated with Cellebrite’s dependency on third parties for supplying components or services and with higher costs or unavailability of materials used to create its hardware product components; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; lengthy sales cycle for some of Cellebrite’s solutions; near term declines in new or renewed agreements; risks associated with inability to recruit, train and retain qualified personnel and senior management; the security of Cellebrite’s operations and the integrity of its software solutions against cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches or disruptions; risks associated with the negative publicity related to Cellebrite’s business and use of its products; risks related to Cellebrite’s intellectual property; the regulatory constraints to which Cellebrite is subject; risks associated with Cellebrite’s operations in Israel, including the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the increased tension between Israel and Iran and its proxies, including the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, and the risk of a greater regional conflict; risks associated with different corporate governance requirements applicable to Israeli companies and risks associated with being a foreign private issuer and an emerging growth company; market volatility in the price of Cellebrite’s shares; changing tax laws and regulations; risks associated with joint, ventures, partnerships and strategic initiatives; risks associated with Cellebrite’s significant international operations, including due to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, rising global inflation and exposure to regions subject to political or economic instability; risks associated with Cellebrite’s failure to comply with anti-corruption, trade compliance, anti-money-laundering and economic sanctions laws and regulations; risks relating to the adequacy of Cellebrite’s existing systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls and personnel for Cellebrite’s current and future operations and reporting needs; and other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Cellebrite’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 18, 2025, and in other documents filed by Cellebrite with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available free of charge at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, in this communication or elsewhere. Cellebrite undertakes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws. Media Victor Cooper Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com +1 404.510.2823 Investor Relations Andrew Kramer Vice President, Investor Relations investors@cellebrite.com +1 973.206.7760

I have expressed before on here that in my opinion, AI is the beast. It is programmable by the psychopathic control freaks who are currently controlling our world in the seen and unseen realms.

Given the Toowoomba rape case I shared above, they apparently aren’t even able to properly control the data they are stealing from people’s device if hard drives can be erased.

Please do not feed The Beast by using any form of AI. 🙏

