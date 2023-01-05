"An Englishman and an American have The Ukraine Talk" with Godfrey Bloom and Colonel Douglas Macgregor
Plus: "Two Weeks of Continuous Freezing and Ukraine is Finished"
Originally recorded on the 14th of December, I found this discussion with the two learned gentlemen quite refreshing.
Although I think most people are familiar with former U.S. Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor, the following is some background information regarding Sandhurst graduate and former MEP Godfrey Bloom from that notorious cyber source:
Godfrey William Bloom TD (born 22 November 1949) is a British politician who served as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for Yorkshire and the Humber from 2004 to 2014. He was elected for the UK Independence Party in the European elections of 2004 and 2009, representing UKIP until September 2013, when UKIP withdrew the party whip from him. He then sat as an Independent until the end of his term of office in May 2014. Bloom subsequently resigned his UKIP party membership on 13 October 2014.[4]
During his tenure, he received attention for making remarks considered objectionable by his party leader, for his opinions concerning climate change and for making other controversial comments.
Bloom resigned his party whip from UKIP on 24 September 2013 and thereafter sat as an Independent MEP until the end of his term in office on 2 July 2014.[1] Nigel Farage, the UKIP party leader, has been cited by Channel 4 News to say that "the trouble with Godfrey is that, he is not a racist, he's not an extremist or any of those things and he's not even anti-women, but he has a sort-of-rather old-fashioned territorial army sense of humour which does not translate very well in modern Britain".[7]
I also recommend listening to this “Straight Call” discussion with Doug Macgregor and Andrew P. recorded yesterday, 4th January 2023.
Why of course the people don't want war. Why should some poor slob on a farm want to risk his life in a war when the best he can get out of it is to come back to his farm in one piece? Naturally the common people don't want war neither in Russia, nor in England, nor for that matter in Germany. That is understood. But, after all, it is the leaders of the country who determine the policy and it is always a simple matter to drag the people along, whether it is a democracy, or a fascist dictatorship, or a parliament, or a communist dictatorship. Voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked, and denounce the peacemakers for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same in any country. —Hermann Goering