I highly recommend watching the following very interesting and engaging interview Dimitri Lascaris had recently with foreign correspondent, John Helmer.

The tweet below posted by Dances with Bears also known as John Helmer, is discussed at the start of the interview.

John Helmer’s acronym FUGUP for the gang who met in Albania most certainly resonates with me.

“ After months of U.S.-led 'negotiations', Ukraine and Russia are no closer to peace ” –An interview with John Helmer By Dimitri Lascaris • May 17, 2025 On May 16, 2025, negotiators from Ukraine and Russia met in Istanbul for the first high-level peace talks between Russia and Ukraine since the early months of Moscow's 'special military operation', launched in February 2022. Despite Donald Trump's extravagant claims that the Istanbul talks offered serious prospects for an end to the Ukraine war, the talks in Istanbul ended quickly, and accomplished little. Russia entered the Istanbul talks under Western threats to impose more sanctions if Russia did not agree to a ceasefire, but after the talks ended with no meaningful progress on ending the war, Trump backtracked on his administration's threat to impose more sanctions on Russia. Today, I spoke with John Helmer about the drama in Istanbul. John is the longest continuously serving foreign correspondent in Russia, and the only Western journalist to direct his own bureau in Moscow, independent of national or commercial ties. John and I also discussed Trump’s efforts to secure a new nuclear deal with Iran.

Please share Dimitri’s original post and consider subscribing to his Substack and YouTube channel.