Governments double down on corral of population

October 2, 2025 •

Simultaneous roll out of bio-digital ID in Western countries

Tightened policing of protests and speech in response to ‘border crisis’

Echoes of the over-reach during Covid and the ‘safe and effective’

October 2, 2025 • TL;DR

Digital ID is being rolled out simultaneously in leading Western countries. The European Commission will launch its digital ID from next year.

The pretext is a crackdown on illegal migration and, for the locals, convenience. The real purpose is surveillance and profit, including corruption (more on that below).

UK prime minister Keir Starmer in his simpering monotone said: “we are introducing digital ID... mandatory for the right to work. Let me spell that out: you will not be able to work in the UK if you do not have digital ID. It’s as simple as that.”

He’s blatantly using the migrant crisis/open borders to justify identity cards.

Do you also hear echoes of the over-reach during Covid and the”safe and effective” — take the jab or no work?

Starmer emphasised that BritCard would be “free” like the shot, which turned out to have long-term costs for many.

You were told take it to get your life back. Then they raised the stakes — another shot, and another, and another.

Bio-digital ID will work the same way. Once imposed, the cost of compliance will rise.

The initiative is unpopular. A UK petition has garnered 2.7 million signatures in a few days.

Those behind it are unpopular. Many European governments are at record lows in the polls. The main promoters - former UK prime minister Blair and the European Commission are unelected.

Strategy of tension

Governments are doing another thing simultaneously: tightening policing of protests and speech in response to the migrant crisis which governments themselves enabled.

The roll out of Real ID in the U.S. and BritCard and European ID comes at the same time as governments are imposing new levels of policing on assembly and speech.

When powerful syndicates want revolutionary change, they bring about “catastrophic and catalyzing” events. Beware.

Domestic terrorism is rarely authentic but nor is it new. Operation Gladio was the “strategy of tension” used to influence elections and civic compliance. It was blamed on regional separatists and communists.

Sibel Edmonds, a former translator for the FBI, coined the phrase Gladio Two for the global war on terror, which was blamed on religious fundamentalists who detonated the World Trade Center from caves in Afghanistan.

False flag

A chapter in the Project For A New American Century’s publication Rebuilding America’s Defenses entitled “Creating Tomorrow’s Dominant Force” said:

“The process of transformation, even if it brings revolutionary change, is likely to be a long one, absent some catastrophic and catalyzing event — like a new Pearl Harbor.”

There is a growing risk of a false flag attack to stampede people into compliance - as happened with Covid: it was not the pandemic itself that drove people to comply but the numerous threats of quarantine and job loss.

After getting people to comply with the Covid measures, governments are convinced most people will accept bio-digital ID.

President Donald Trump issued a memo on “Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence.” It frames trespass and “civil disorder,” aka legal protest, as terrorism — wildly expanding the definition.

National Security Presidential Memorandum-7 (NSPM-7) on “Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence.”

Whose speech?

In recent decades left-liberals have abandoned their commitment to free speech and civil liberties.

That yoke has been taken up by conservatives.

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s untimely exit, we see the Trump administration embracing that most egregious over reach: hate speech laws.

Trump has also extended the “arm of the law” with measures similar to those of Joe Biden’s National Strategy For Countering Domestic Terrorism — except this one targets leftist Antifa, the other targeted conservative militias.

Protest is a pretext; those demonstrating on both sides of the illegal migration issue, over Israel and Gaza, and any form of political protest.

Is it left-right or a pincer movement?

To quote Trump’s memo:

“This “anti-fascist” lie has become the organizing rallying cry used by domestic terrorists to wage a violent assault against democratic institutions, constitutional rights, and fundamental American liberties. Common threads animating this violent conduct include anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity; support for the overthrow of the United States Government; extremism on migration, race, and gender; and hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on family, religion, and morality.”

The problem with hate speech laws is there is no cut-off point; no beginning or end.

In Britain police are arresting people for social media posts that cause “emotional distress” to an unidentified person - could be anyone; may not exist.

The law already prohibits speech that provokes violence.

Lust for power

We have to ask why the government is making this attempt at aggressive overreach, and why now.

We don’t know the motive of this or that politician but we can see where this leads.

Citizens like myself are not anti-government or pro-revolution but we do stand up for our liberty. Covid showed that the government will come to your front door and try to impose arbitrary and overreaching power.

The more that power is corrupt, the more it lusts for greater and eventually absolute control.

Once food, money and medicine is linked to a single ID, there is no limit to government or corporate over reach.

Having created a single point of failure, you can be sure that governments and corporations that run AI data centres will blame any leak, shutdown or failure on foreign actors or criminals.

India’s experiment in 2016 with cashless, bio-digital identity led to disaster, as criminals hacked the system, victims went months without pay because their payment systems were hijacked, and failed fingerprint scans left people unable to buy food. And that’s ignoring the millions who survive on daily transactions of a few pennies.

Crony capitalism

A scandal has erupted at the heart of the UK’s digital ID plans.

Centralised ID is being pushed by former prime minister Tony Blair. He lobbied the government of Keir Starmer to consult on digital ID with Oracle chairman Larry Ellison.

Oracle is likely to profit from plans to force ID cards on UK citizens. Staff from Oracle and the Ellison Institute of Technology have met about 30 times in the past 9 months leading up to the UK announcement of digital ID last week.

Starmer said he would make digital ID “mandatory for the right to work by the end of this parliament.”

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change has been the main “think tank” pushing digital ID and it received £257 million from Oracle’s Ellison.

Starmer, a Blair protégé like former New Zealand PM and Covid maven Jacinda Ardern, is pushing digital ID aggressively.

Covid was the last attempt to introduce digital ID under the guise of vaccine passports.

Blair also tried to introduce digital ID during his decade as PM which ended in 2007.

Blair’s son Euan is reportedly working for a company that will help run the ID system.

We no longer have to speculate about who is pushing bio-digital ID; we can see who is profiting.

Oracle’s chairman Larry Ellison is everywhere, on president Donald Trump’s first day in office said artificial intelligence would monitor our every move: “Citizens will be on their best behaviour because we are constantly recording and reporting everything that’s going on.”

In the words of Oracle’s Ellison:

“The NHS in the UK has an incredible amount of population data but it is fragmented. It’s not easily accessible by these AI models. We have to take all of this data we have in our countries and move it into a single, unified data platform... so when we want to ask a question we have provided that AI model with all the data they need to understand our country.”

Ukraine links

The Tony Blair Institute (TBI) says the “single most important geopolitical event since the end of the Cold War” is the reconstruction of Ukraine, to which the UK digital ID scheme is linked.

The UK Labour Party conference slogan Build Baby Build is Build Back Better.

Ukraine is a biolab for digital ID. The World Economic Forum is partnered with Kyiv’s drive towards a digital “reset” with plans for a central bank digital currency, the E-hryvnia, and plans to step up e-commerce and trade in digital services. Not surprisingly this includes digital identity or ID2020 on the pretext that people need to identify themselves given “the loss of critical documentation or displacement across borders.”

See Eurasia note #67 - China’s Xi In Surprise Visit To Saudi Arabia - Ukraine attacks air bases deep inside Russia, which bombs electric grid in return (Dec 07, 2022)

The key thing to remember is this is a globalist, City of London plan, which is why it is being rolled out in the Anglosphere, such as Canada and Australia, and at the same time during their “pocket war” in Ukraine.

President Donald Trump just announced he will allow long-rage missile attacks from Ukraine into Russia.

Trump partners with Pfizer

Trump partnered with Covid peddler Pfizer to sell its products through the direct-to-consumer TrumpRx.

2 +2 = 4

Unless something reverses fast, the Trump campaign promises are dead in the water.