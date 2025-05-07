If you haven't already seen this information which JJ Starky published on his Substack I recommend reading and sharing it.

By JJ Starky • May 2, 2025

The real story about Miliband isn’t about his radical targets, ludicrous spending, or him maybe losing his job.

It's about alleged corruption.

As Guido Fawkes recently revealed, Miliband’s department has handed out over £1.1 million in contracts to Verian Group UK, a research and communications agency.

And guess who sits on Verian’s board?

David Miliband—Ed’s brother.

Well over a million quid in taxpayer-funded contracts from a department run by one brother, to a company employing the other.

Note these contracts cover arguably trivial objectives—like exploring “public understanding of Net Zero.”

Which, let’s be honest, is likely code for: how can we shape public opinion to support policies that enrich us and our donors…

So we again could be effectively paying for our own govt to manipulate us.

But it doesn’t end there.

In September last year, journalist David Rose found that David Miliband also works as a paid advisor to Giant Ventures, a London-based venture capital firm.

What does Giant Ventures invest in?

Yep—green tech. The firm has investments in Field Energy, a battery storage firm.

Since its founding in 2021, Field has built or is constructing five battery storage sites across the UK.

They're a rapidly growing player in the battery game. The company purchased one of their largest sites to date in County Durham last Nov.

Battery infrastructure, of course, is essential to Labour’s wind and solar energy plans—the same plans Ed has thrown billions of pounds of public cash into.

So one brother writes the energy policies, sets the funding mechanisms, etc. While the other profits from companies positioned to benefit from them.

Critics used to rant and rave about corruption in the oil industry. But the emerging "green" energy industry is just as bad—if not worse.

It wraps itself in pretty, virtuous language about helping the climate—while enabling the same crony public-private deals that many green activists once claimed to despise.